Global Greenlights new Original Legal Drama Family Law Alongside Early Renewals for Nurses and Departure

"Corus is a powerhouse in fostering domestic talent to create internationally appealing scripted content for audiences in Canada and around the world," said Lisa Godfrey, Vice President Original Content, Corus Entertainment. "Today's announcement underscores our long-term commitment to producing scripted Canadian content with creators who reflect diversity both on camera and off, and delivering that content to audiences on our largest platform – Global."

Set in Vancouver, Canada, Family Law follows lawyer and recovering alcoholic Abigail Bianchi struggling to put her career and family back together after hitting rock bottom. As a condition of her probation, Abby is forced to work at her estranged father's firm, practicing in family law for the first time while forging new relationships with the half-brother and half-sister she's never met. The end result is a dysfunctional family law firm operating to help other families with their own dysfunctions. From SEVEN24 and Lark Productions, Family Law is helmed by Showrunner Susin Nielsen, Executive Producers Tom Cox and Jordy Randall (SEVEN24), and Executive Producer Erin Haskett (Lark Productions). Casting and start of production details to be announced at a later date.

Previously announced Global Originals Nurses and Departure each receive early orders for sophomore seasons ahead of their series debuts, reinforcing the network's long-term investment in scripted dramas. Produced by ICF Films and eOne, with industry veteran Ilana Frank (Rookie Blue, Burden of Truth) serving as Executive Producer, Nurses is a coming-of-age series following five young nurses working on the frontlines of a busy downtown Toronto hospital, dedicating their lives to helping others, while struggling to help themselves. Starring an all-Canadian ensemble cast, the series makes its world premiere on Monday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global. Nurses is produced with the participation of the Canada Media Fund and the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit.

From Shaftesbury, led by 2019 Order of Canada recipient Christina Jennings, Departure is a six-part event series created by Vincent Shiao with Director T.J. Scott and Showrunner Malcolm MacRury. Season 1 stars Archie Panjabi and Christopher Plummer in an adrenaline-fueled serialized thrill ride following the mystery of a passenger plane that vanishes over the Atlantic Ocean. Broadcast details for the North American premiere of Departure will be announced soon. Casting and production details for Season 2 will also be announced in 2020.

Other Global Originals returning to the network in 2020 include Season 4 of Private Eyes (eOne) starring Canadians Jason Priestley and Cindy Sampson and Season 8 of reality juggernaut Big Brother Canada (Insight Productions). Elsewhere at Corus, HISTORY® Original series Vikings (TM Productions and Take 5 Productions), one of Corus' biggest scripted success stories, is currently on air with its sixth season Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HISTORY.

Corus Entertainment's Original Content team driving its slate of scripted series is helmed by industry executive Lisa Godfrey as VP Original Content and supported by longtime TV veterans Rachel Nelson (Director of Scripted & Factual), Susan Alexander (Production Executive), and Kathleen Meek (Production Executive).

