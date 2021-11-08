Global Grad Show unveils 150 game-changing ideas to change the world

3,681 graduates in 464 universities across 70 countries submitted entries making the 7th edition of Global Grad Show the largest to date

An Alexa with a heart; Next-generation disease decoding software; Self-healing construction materials and textiles; Robots that regenerate land and sea ecosystems; Steering wheels to monitor health; A wearable device for parents to bond with incubated babies; Smog-filtering cars; A ball that detects signs of life within a 5-meter radius

- Global Grad Show: The all-encompassing showcase of graduate projects

- Most promising solutions for complex environmental and social challenges revealed

- Students from 464 universities, including Harvard, Stanford and Oxford to local colleges in Bhutan, Jamaica and Congo submit ideas

- Programme complemented by startup development route, helping high potential solutions go to market

- Projects reflect collective concerns with mental and physical health, food supply, city living, ethics and community welfare

- Planet's future at forefront of global leaders and citizens' minds

- 150 projects from the world's brightest graduates shows path to help solve problems