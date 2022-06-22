GLOBAL FOOD AND INGREDIENTS LTD. (FORMERLY PIVOTAL FINANCIAL CORP.) ENGAGES QJ TRADER INC. FOR MARKET-MAKING SERVICES

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Global Food and Ingredients Ltd. (formerly, Pivotal Financial Corp.) (TSXV: PEAS) ("GFI" or the "Company") has, subject to regulatory approval, engaged the services of QJ Trader Inc. ("QJ") to provide services as a market-maker in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation. QJ will receive a fee of $5,000 plus applicable taxes per month. The agreement between the Company and QJ will remain in effect until terminated by either QJ or GFI via three months written notice or in certain circumstances immediately.

No stock options or other compensation is being granted in connection with the engagement. QJ does not currently own any securities of the Company; however, QJ may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

QJ is an arm's-length party to the Company. QJ's market-making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares as a market liquidity provider. QJ will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market-making activities.

Trading accounts of QJ to provide the services will be held at an order execution only broker registered with IIROC, at the direct market access division. The liquidity providing strategy has been declared and the accounts will be reviewed accordingly.

About QJ Trader Inc.

QJ Trader Inc is a trading software company headquartered in Montreal, offering a trading platform for the Canadian market as well as algorithmic strategies. For more information, visit: QJtrader.com

About Global Food and Ingredients Ltd.

Global Food and Ingredients Ltd. ("GFI") is a fast-growing Canadian owned and operated plant-based food and ingredients company, connecting the local farm to the global supply chain for peas, beans, lentils, chickpeas and other high protein specialty crops. GFI is organized into four primary business lines: Pea Protein Inputs, Plant-Based Ingredients, Plant-Based Pet Food Ingredients and Plant-Based Consumer Packaged Goods. Headquartered in Toronto, GFI buys directly from its extensive network of farmers, processes its products locally at its four wholly-owned processing facilities in Western Canada and ships to 37 countries across the world.

Global Food and Ingredients Ltd.'s vision is to become a vertically integrated farm-to-fork plant-based company providing traceable, locally sourced, healthy and sustainable food and ingredients. Through recent acquisition and development activities, GFI now offers a full suite of Plant-Based Consumer Packaged Goods with over 20 SKUs under the YoFiit, Bentilia and Five Peas in Love brands.

For more information, visit: gfiglobalfood.com

