Global Family Office Investment Summit Hosted by Anthony Ritossa Unveils 28th Edition in Miami: Connecting Minds & Creating the Future

MIAMI, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- The 28th Edition Global Family Office Investment Summit is set to take the stage November 19-20 at the Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles, Miami, welcoming 250+ influential family offices, entrepreneurs, investors, and global leaders. Celebrated as the world's largest and most exclusive gathering of family wealth, the Summit has become synonymous with visionary dealmaking.

Global Family Office Investment Summit Hosted by Anthony Ritossa Unveils 28th Edition in Miami

Against the vibrant backdrop of Miami, a city where culture, commerce, and creativity converge, the Summit will celebrate nearly a decade of remarkable gatherings that have redefined the landscape of global private wealth.

A Convergence of Visionaries

Curated under the leadership of Summit Chairman Hadi Al Alawi (Chairman, Al Hayat Group, Bahrain), Mohamed Al Ali (CEO, Al Ali Holdings, UAE), and Anthony Ritossa (Founder, Global Family Office Summits), the Miami Summit will feature world-renowned speakers and guests of honor, including

Francis Suarez, Mayor of Miami

H.H. Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, UAE

Candice Beaumont, Chairman, Salsano Group

Brock Pierce, Percival, USA

Claudia Pinto, Head of Philanthropy & Sustainability, Office of H.H. Sheikh Marwan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Rosemary Sagar, Principal & CIO, Sagar Family Office

Nick Spanos, Bitcoin pioneer and inventor of multi-branch blockchain

pioneer and inventor of multi-branch blockchain Mary Millben, award-winning singer, actress, and investor, known for her performances for U.S. Presidents and world leaders

An Agenda of Influence

The Summit will showcase a rich program of fireside chats, roundtables, keynote presentations, and exclusive investment pitches, spanning topics such as:

Venture Capital & Private Equity – Mastering next-generation deal flow

Digital Assets & Web3 – Mapping the future of blockchain & decentralized wealth

wealth AI & Technology – Seizing opportunities in tech & innovation

Healthcare, MedTech & Longevity – Investing in the science of wellbeing

Real Estate & Hospitality – Exploring the future of iconic global developments

Philanthropy & Impact – Designing legacies that inspire across generations

In addition to the program, the Summit will host evening receptions in opulent settings, curated networking lunches, and the distinguished Family Office Lifetime Achievement Awards, honoring global leaders who embody both success and social responsibility.

Delegate Applause for Miami

"The 28th Edition of the Global Family Office Investment Summit at Miami's Trump International Beach Resort promises to be extraordinary. It represents a gathering where the world's most influential family offices, visionary thought leaders, and distinguished investors converge in an unparalleled setting of elegance and purpose. With a lineup of esteemed speakers, captivating discussions, and participants of the highest caliber, this Summit is destined to offer an intellectually rich and profoundly rewarding experience. Its impact will resonate far beyond the days we share together in sunny Miami, continuing to inspire and shape the global family office ecosystem. To be part of this journey is both a privilege and an honor," said Hadi Al Alawi, Chairman & CEO, Al Hayat Group, Kingdom of Bahrain.

"I look forward to being back in Miami this coming November for the 28th Global Family Office Investment Summit. Last year, there were many of the top families from Saudi, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bahrain, Qatar and the whole Gulf States joining too with so many interesting people in the room," said Candice Beaumont, Chairman, Salsano Group.

"The last Miami Summit was an amazing experience and I'm looking forward to going back in November. The setting, fellow family offices and the content were fantastic!" said Wendy Craft, CEO, Elle Family Office.

"Miami represents a global crossroads for wealth, influence, and culture and is therefore a natural stage for the Summit's 28th Edition," said Anthony Ritossa, Founder of the Summit Series. "Our vision is to bring together extraordinary minds whose innovation and collaboration will shape the future of global wealth and society itself."

From sunset receptions on the waterfront to exclusive private, attendee-only gatherings, the Miami Summit promises an atmosphere of elegance and inspiration, where global wealth converges with boundless opportunity.

Event Details

Venue: Trump International Beach Resort, Sunny Isles, Miami

Dates: November 19–20, 2025

Website: www.GFOIS.com

Contact

[email protected]

www.GFOIS.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2789113/Ritossa_Family_Office.jpg

SOURCE Ritossa Family Office