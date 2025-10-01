French Riviera Hosts Powerful 27th Global Family Office Investment Summit Hosted by Anthony Ritossa

Lifetime Achievement Awards Presented to Distinguished Leaders; Cal Evans Sponsors Black Tie Charity Gala

CANNES, France, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- The 27th Edition Global Family Office Investment Summit, hosted at the JW Marriott Hotel in Cannes, brought together 200+ family offices, private investors, royal families, and visionary entrepreneurs from around the world for two extraordinary days of connection, collaboration, and purpose-driven wealth creation.

Anthony Ritossa, Founder of the Global Family Office Investment Summit Series

Summit Chairman Hadi Al Alawi, Chairman of Al Hayat Group (Kingdom of Bahrain), opened the event with powerful remarks that emphasized unity, vision, and legacy. He was joined by Master of Ceremonies Gordon Einstein, who guided sessions with insight and purpose, and by Cannes Deputy Mayor Thomas de Pariente, whose Welcome Address energized delegates and set a collaborative tone.

Delegates engaged in dynamic fireside chats and panel discussions covering topics such as:

Artificial Intelligence, Web3, and Digital Innovation

Sustainable Infrastructure & Renewable Energy

Real Estate, Private Equity & Global Markets

Cross-border Co-Investments

Healthcare, Biotechnology & Longevity

Philanthropy, Family Governance & Legacy Planning

Honoring Global Leaders

In a special ceremony, Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to the following distinguished leaders for their global influence and contributions to business, philanthropy, and diplomacy:

Sheikha Jawaher Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, UAE

H.E. Ambassador Dame Didi Wong, USA

Khalid Al Zayani, Honorary Chairman of Al Zayani Investments, Kingdom of Bahrain.

Hadi Al Alawi, Chairman of Al Hayat Group, Kingdom of Bahrain

Mohamed Al Ali, Chairman, Al Ali Holding, UAE

These honorees join the Summit's prestigious list of past recipients recognized for shaping society's future through innovation, service, and leadership.

Black Tie Charity Gala

The Summit also featured the highly anticipated Black Tie Charity Event, sponsored by Cal Evans, Managing Associate, Gresham International, United Kingdom. This elegant evening united global leaders to raise awareness and support philanthropic initiatives, underscoring the Summit Series' tradition of blending wealth with purpose.

Delegate Applause

"The Global Family Office Investment Summit in Cannes was full of people with deep knowledge on anything from Web3, digital currency, AI, investments, business and all but the most wonderful thing was that these people were heart centered and a joy to be around. I thoroughly enjoyed being there. It was the best one yet!" said H.E. Ambassador Dame Didi Wong, UN Global Peace Ambassador, Investor, Movie Producer, Philanthropist.

"It was such a pleasure to take part in the Cannes Summit this year. As a family office and VC, I was blown away by the sheer quantity of quality family offices, officials and deal makers in the room. This is a must attend for anyone building quality networks," said Brian Mac Mahon, Founder & Managing Partner, Nathan Family Office VC Arm Expert Dojo.

"Overall, the Summit in Cannes was simply an unparalleled event. I don't usually allocate capital at these events until I have seen people multiple times as well as vetted what they have to offer. This time we made several commitments for funding to groups and individuals that have proven the test of time and commitment to excellence. The world is full of background noise, much of which is just untrue and without factual basis. This leads to unique opportunities to sift out the static and go where others may have not and therefore discover attractive opportunities that make investable sense," said Gordon Grant Curtis, Executive Director and CIO of CI Investments, Single Family Office.

"I was honored to join the Global Family Office Investment Summit in Cannes. Thank you to Hadi Al Alawi, Mohamed Al Ali, HH Shaikha Jawaher Al Khalifa, and Anthony Ritossa for the invitation. I had the privilege of speaking on two panels: Venture Capital Investments for Family Offices and Best Investment Ideas. It was equally valuable to learn from so many distinguished peers. A special highlight was hearing from Khalid Al Zayani, a pioneering MENA investor and Founder of Investcorp, creator of Bahrain's first bank, builder of a global business empire, and steward of premier brands," said Sharjeel Kashmir, Chairman, HBS Alumni Angels of Greater New York.

Looking Ahead

Following the success of the Cannes gathering, the Global Family Office Investment Summit Series continues with upcoming events at the Trump International Beach Resort, Sunny Isles, Miami (November 19-20, 2025) and Dubai, further reinforcing its reputation as the world's most influential private wealth gathering.

"Our Summits provide an unparalleled platform for purposeful capital deployment and legacy building. The 27th Edition in Cannes was a true celebration of collaboration and shared vision for the future," said Anthony Ritossa, Founder of the Global Family Office Investment Summit Series.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2786949/Anthony_Ritossa.jpg

To request an invitation to future events, visit https://www.gfois.com or email [email protected].

SOURCE Ritossa Family Office