CANNES, France, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- The 27th Edition Global Family Office Investment Summit, held under the esteemed Patronage of H.E. David Lisnard, Mayor of Cannes, will take place September 22–23, 2025 at the JW Marriott Hotel on the French Riviera, coinciding with the prestigious Monaco Yacht Show.

Under the theme "Connecting Minds & Creating the Future," the Summit will gather 250+ influential family offices, private investors, royal families, entrepreneurs, and policymakers for two days of dynamic discussions, strategic dealmaking, and global collaboration.

27th Edition Global Family Office Investment Summit Returns to the French Riviera Under the Patronage of H.E. David Lisnard, Mayor of Cannes

Summit Hosts include Hadi Al Alawi, Chairman of Al Hayat Group (Kingdom of Bahrain); Mohamed Al Ali, CEO of Al Ali Holdings (UAE); and Anthony Ritossa, Founder of the Global Family Office Investment Summit Series. The Official Welcome Address will be delivered by Mayor Lisnard, followed by a powerful Opening Keynote from Alan Smithson, Founder of Unlimited Awesome, on why family offices must lead the charge in AI, education, and clean energy. Gordon Einstein, Founding Partner of CryptoLaw Partners, will serve as Master of Ceremonies.

"This Summit represents a group of investors and entrepreneurs with a set of common beliefs," said Hadi Al Alawi. "We are uniting visionary investors and thought leaders to shape a sustainable, innovative future and build a legacy that spans generations."

"For nearly a decade, our Summits have been the world's most influential gathering of family offices and private wealth," said Anthony Ritossa. "Cannes is the perfect setting for bold discussions and transformative partnerships that will define the next era of global capital."

A Premier Global Agenda

The Cannes Summit will feature more than 40 sessions, including keynote addresses, fireside chats, investment sessions, and sector-focused panels on:

The Rise of Global AI and Future Tech Leadership

Sustainable Infrastructure & Renewable Energy

Healthcare, Biotechnology & Longevity innovations

Philanthropy, Family Legacy & Governance

Real Estate, Private Equity & Global Markets

Cross-Border Co-Investment Opportunities

Digital Assets & Web3 Strategies

Purpose-Driven Philanthropy & Impact Investing

Exclusive Insights into Iconic Family Office Strategies

A Female Leadership Breakfast will highlight the growing influence of women and next-generation leaders in global investment decision-making.

Elite Global Participation

The Summit's distinguished speaker lineup includes global business icons, members of royal families, pioneering entrepreneurs, and industry innovators from over 30 countries, such as:

H.H. Sheikha Jawaher Al Khalifa , UAE

, UAE Claudia Pinto , Head of Philanthropy & Sustainability, H.H. Sheikh Marwan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

, Head of Philanthropy & Sustainability, H.H. Sheikh Khalid Al Zayani , Honorary Chairman, Al Zayani Investments, Bahrain

, Honorary Chairman, Al Zayani Investments, Brian Rose , Founder, London Real, UK & UAE

, Founder, London Real, UK & UAE Sheeraz Hasan , Founder & Global CEO, FAME, USA & UAE

, Founder & Global CEO, FAME, & UAE Toni Piech , Piech Automotive, AMYP Ventures, Toni Piech Foundation (4 th Generation Piech/Porsche Family)

, Piech Automotive, AMYP Ventures, Toni Piech Foundation (4 Generation Piech/Porsche Family) Kingsley Advani , Chairman, Advani Family Office

Global Series Momentum

Following Cannes, the Global Family Office Investment Summit Series will continue with high-profile editions in Miami, Dubai, and Cannes, reinforcing its mission to foster global collaboration, sustainable growth, and investor leadership.

To request an invitation to future events, email [email protected].

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2760440/Ritossa_Family_Office.jpg

SOURCE Ritossa Family Office