27th Edition Global Family Office Investment Summit Returns to the French Riviera Under the Patronage of H.E. David Lisnard, Mayor of Cannes
News provided byRitossa Family Office
Aug 28, 2025, 12:54 ET
CANNES, France, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- The 27th Edition Global Family Office Investment Summit, held under the esteemed Patronage of H.E. David Lisnard, Mayor of Cannes, will take place September 22–23, 2025 at the JW Marriott Hotel on the French Riviera, coinciding with the prestigious Monaco Yacht Show.
Under the theme "Connecting Minds & Creating the Future," the Summit will gather 250+ influential family offices, private investors, royal families, entrepreneurs, and policymakers for two days of dynamic discussions, strategic dealmaking, and global collaboration.
Summit Hosts include Hadi Al Alawi, Chairman of Al Hayat Group (Kingdom of Bahrain); Mohamed Al Ali, CEO of Al Ali Holdings (UAE); and Anthony Ritossa, Founder of the Global Family Office Investment Summit Series. The Official Welcome Address will be delivered by Mayor Lisnard, followed by a powerful Opening Keynote from Alan Smithson, Founder of Unlimited Awesome, on why family offices must lead the charge in AI, education, and clean energy. Gordon Einstein, Founding Partner of CryptoLaw Partners, will serve as Master of Ceremonies.
"This Summit represents a group of investors and entrepreneurs with a set of common beliefs," said Hadi Al Alawi. "We are uniting visionary investors and thought leaders to shape a sustainable, innovative future and build a legacy that spans generations."
"For nearly a decade, our Summits have been the world's most influential gathering of family offices and private wealth," said Anthony Ritossa. "Cannes is the perfect setting for bold discussions and transformative partnerships that will define the next era of global capital."
A Premier Global Agenda
The Cannes Summit will feature more than 40 sessions, including keynote addresses, fireside chats, investment sessions, and sector-focused panels on:
- The Rise of Global AI and Future Tech Leadership
- Sustainable Infrastructure & Renewable Energy
- Healthcare, Biotechnology & Longevity innovations
- Philanthropy, Family Legacy & Governance
- Real Estate, Private Equity & Global Markets
- Cross-Border Co-Investment Opportunities
- Digital Assets & Web3 Strategies
- Purpose-Driven Philanthropy & Impact Investing
- Exclusive Insights into Iconic Family Office Strategies
A Female Leadership Breakfast will highlight the growing influence of women and next-generation leaders in global investment decision-making.
Elite Global Participation
The Summit's distinguished speaker lineup includes global business icons, members of royal families, pioneering entrepreneurs, and industry innovators from over 30 countries, such as:
- H.H. Sheikha Jawaher Al Khalifa, UAE
- Claudia Pinto, Head of Philanthropy & Sustainability, H.H. Sheikh Marwan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
- Khalid Al Zayani, Honorary Chairman, Al Zayani Investments, Bahrain
- Brian Rose, Founder, London Real, UK & UAE
- Sheeraz Hasan, Founder & Global CEO, FAME, USA & UAE
- Toni Piech, Piech Automotive, AMYP Ventures, Toni Piech Foundation (4th Generation Piech/Porsche Family)
- Kingsley Advani, Chairman, Advani Family Office
Global Series Momentum
Following Cannes, the Global Family Office Investment Summit Series will continue with high-profile editions in Miami, Dubai, and Cannes, reinforcing its mission to foster global collaboration, sustainable growth, and investor leadership.
To request an invitation to future events, email [email protected].
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2760440/Ritossa_Family_Office.jpg
SOURCE Ritossa Family Office
Share this article