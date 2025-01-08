Global Excel Management Inc. Acquires Vitori Health LLC.

SHERBROOKE, QC, Jan. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Global Excel Management Inc. (Global Excel) is pleased to announce it has acquired the business of Vitori Health LLC (Vitori Health) effective January 1, 2025.

Vitori Health is a modern health plan administrator licensed in all 50 states with remarkable member support, national and regional networks, open access plans, and an unmatched claims savings guarantee for employer-sponsored health plans. With a strong reputation for innovation, Vitori offers nationwide precision-built health plan solutions which offer high-performing alternatives for mid-market employers and their employees.

"Vitori has a strong reputation as an innovator in the U.S. market," said Reg Allatt, Chairman of Global Excel. "Their solutions are built on technology and like Global Excel, their core values include customer service excellence, modern solutions and a commitment to driving true financial value for their corporate clients. Moving forward we will continue our strategy of expanding the depth of our risk management services, our client base, as well as our geographic presence though continued profitable organic growth and qualified acquisitions."

As noted by Steve McClung, CEO of Hines & Associates, Inc. (Hines), "This partnership widens the range of services we offer in the U.S. healthcare market and fully complements the services currently offered by Hines, Global Excel's US-based subsidiary. Delivering a comprehensive range of healthcare risk management services, which exceeds our clients' expectations, has always been our primary focus. I'm looking forward to working together with the team at Vitori, learning about the needs of their clients and how we can enhance the value of the services we currently provide, building on the history of strong relationships and customer focus that they have established."

Tim O'Brien, Vitori Health CEO, describes the acquisition by Global Excel as, "An ideal fit to bolster our strengths and fuel our continued, quality-focused expansion. What we see in Global Excel is a client-focused company with a strong reputation for delivering industry leading solutions for their clients – much like our Vitori Vantage product and our revolutionary savings guarantee." Further, "Global Excel's corporate vision aligns with our strategic market orientation and rapid growth and complements our existing payer services and plan administration capabilities."

Over the coming months the goal of all management teams will be to focus on providing the highest level of service to our respective clients. Simultaneously Global Excel, Hines and Vitori will focus on identifying synergies which will bring added value to existing clients and extend services to new markets and clients.

With this acquisition, Global Excel reinforces its position as a leading supplier of healthcare risk management solutions globally and in the U.S. market. Vitori Health will continue doing business under its current brand name.

Vitori was advised by Ansley Capital Group in the transaction.

About Global Excel Management Inc.

Global Excel Management Inc. is a full-service provider of global healthcare risk management solutions. Global Excel, together with its subsidiaries based in Canada, USA, Mexico, Europe, Africa, and Asia, offers a complete range of risk mitigation, cost containment, claims management and medical assistance services to over 1,800 clients located in more than 90 countries around the world. As a group, Global Excel will manage approximately 420,000 inpatient, outpatient and non-medical cases per year and processes in excess of $2B USD in healthcare claims annually.

For more information, visit globalexcel.com.

About Vitori Health

Vitori Health is a comprehensive next-generation health plan administrator focused on expense reduction and increased value through evidence-driven design, payment integrity controls, better member value, and guaranteed results. Vitori's success is anchored in its ability to drive industry leading savings by addressing legacy health insurance conflicts of interest, service, and cost control challenges while delivering an exceptional member experience and an unmatched savings guarantee. Built from the ground up, Vitori leverages proprietary technology and business processes to seamlessly integrate custom-designed features, including concierge member support and advocacy, unique medical payment controls, preferred surgical arrangements, optimized pharmacy pricing, and employer contracting without hidden fees. The result is a high-performance health plan that is significantly less expensive for plan sponsors and employees.

For more information, visit: vitorihealth.com.

About Hines

Hines is a nationwide leader delivering health solutions and services. Hines provides comprehensive provider access and healthcare services to payers, plans and members including cost containment, utilization management and disease management solutions. Hines provides fully integrated health management programs that deliver optimal clinical outcomes with superior financial results. For every stage along the continuum of care, Hines offers custom solutions, supported by a talented, experienced and knowledgeable team of registered nurses, medical specialists, financial review professionals, all backed by AI driven technology. Incorporated in 1987, Hines is the first nationwide, independent and privately owned managed care company to have achieved URAC accreditation in Case Management and Health Utilization Management. By meeting and exceeding URAC requirements and policies, Hines ensures their clients receive the leading utilization management techniques available in the health care industry today.

For more information, visit: hinesassoc.com.

