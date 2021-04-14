Global Debut: Lori Morris Premieres Exclusive Online Shopping Experience

Luxury interior design maven Lori Morris announces the launch of her coveted brand's first-ever shoppable line on LoriMorris.com , complete with a 26+ piece collection that includes furniture, carpets and décor accessories. Known for her distinctive "no rules" design approach procured throughout her enigmatic projects across the U.S. and Canada, global design fiends can now take their spaces to new luxurious levels with just a click. This is the first time Lori Morris will be offering her unique style to an online audience. Timeless in its stature, with a boldly modern twist, the collection features a curated selection of beautifully hand-crafted pieces to infuse glamour into any space. Colors are distinctively Lori Morris with a concise palette to complement any room.

The new online shop brings Morris's widely coveted style and reserved access to global buyers for the first time, with an exclusive collection of distinctive pieces including their luxe, custom designed furniture, a selection of carpets and curated accessories. Debuting furniture pieces are hand-crafted, designed entirely by Lori Morris and her team, bringing Morris's bespoke experience to shoppers from the comfort of their own homes. Made-to-order pieces include carpets, complemented by hand-selected accessories sourced from around the world.

Reinventing the standard of design since 1987, Morris's work is rooted in artistry, unconventional ideas and fearless execution that has evolved into her own signature style. Melding a sensory experience with form and function, materials are sourced from artisans in Canada, Europe and beyond, solidifying her work for being as bold as it is unique.

Morris crafts every home in her client's vision with personal touches, producing inspired spaces from hand drawn sketches to full installation. The current collection on her site grants first-time access to pieces featured in projects during her three-decade career.

Lori Morris's personally curated accessory items range from $135-$500 USD. Custom-designed furniture starts at $5,550 USD topping at around $30,000 USD.

Follow along with Lori Morris and her inspiring design on Instagram at www.instagram.com/houseoflmd.

About Lori Morris Design

Lori Morris amplifies the narrative of design. Every story a journey, Lori Morris and The House of LMD travel with each client to the centre of their most inner desires, creating a unique reflection of the client's embodiment of themselves. Lori Morris and The House of LMD are globally respected creators of exclusive, singular designs for over 30 years. Recognized by Andrew Martin as one of the top 100 interior design firms in the world. Current design installations are ongoing in Toronto, New York, Florida and California. www.lorimorris.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1486860/Lori_Morris.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1486862/Lori_Morris_Constantine_Console_Table.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1486858/Lori_Morris_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Lori Morris

For further information: Breanna Metcalf-Oshinksy, +1-212-257-1500, [email protected]ernational.com, https://lorimorris.com

