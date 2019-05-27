Global Daily Fantasy Sports Announces the Appointment of Monroe Schmidt as Key Person and Director of its Malta Subsidiaries

VANCOUVER, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (TSX-V: DFS / Frankfurt: 7CR) ("Global" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Monroe Schmidt as its key person and director of its Malta Subsidiaries, GDFSI Malta Limited and GDFSI Malta Holding Limited.

Mr. Schmidt will be replacing Mr. Karl Grech, who has resigned as the key person and director of both subsidiaries. The Board thanks Mr. Grech for his contributions during his tenure with the Company's subsidiaries and we wish him the best in his future endeavours

The Company would also like to provide an update to its current private placement announced on March 12, 2019 and subsequent closing of the first tranche on April 5, 2019, that it has been granted an extension to June 25, 2019 to file final materials.

Darcy Krogh; President and CEO

About Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc.

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (TSX-V: DFS Frankfurt: 7CR) is providing a multi-tenant gateway that allows operators to offer their customers a world class Daily Fantasy Sports software solution. The platform allows for seamless integration at the operator level without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. Joining the Company's network allows operators to capitalize on a mature infrastructure, with shared liquidity that was built specifically for regulated market environments.

As a true B2B global network, the Company offers a SaaS product that is an ideal turn-key solution for sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies to participate in the daily fantasy sports industry.

