GLOBAL CARBON CREDIT PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE

VANCOUVER, BC, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Global Carbon Credit Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to provide the following operational update. Following the results of the Annual General and Special Meeting held on November 21, 2024 where the motions pertaining to the distribution of capital were overwhelmingly voted down, the Company instituted a review of available strategic opportunities. As such, the board of directors of the Company has resolved to diversify the existing asset base of the Company and to deploy available capital into new investment opportunities.

In connection with the diversification of the asset base, the Company intends to pursue a listing (the "Listing") of the common shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange as an investment issuer, and to change its name to "Horizon Growth Strategies Corp."

In connection with the Listing, while the Company intends to continue to look for opportunities in the carbon markets, it will also adopt an investment policy focused on emerging growth industries and to recapitalize to position itself to pursue investments in those industries. A copy of the investment policy will be made publicly available on the corporate website for the Company <www.globalcarboncreditcorp.com> once adopted by the board of directors.

Readers are cautioned that, while the Company intends to pursue the Listing, it has not yet submitted an application for the Listing, and completion of the Listing is subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange. There can be no assurance that the Listing will be completed, and the Company may elect not to proceed with the Listing at any time.

The Company also announces that Mark Schipperheijn has been appointed as Chairman and director of the Company, and Scott Davis, a director of the Company, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer.

