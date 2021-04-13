Global Blue Ocean Fund - The first-of-its-kind Canadian Blue Economy investment concept

TORONTO, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Global Blue Ocean Fund Company (the "GBOFC") is pleased to introduce the Global Blue Ocean Fund investment concept (the "GBOF"). GBOF identifies exchange-listed corporations, on a global scale, that are actively promoting and engaged in preserving our oceans. Corporations selected for inclusion in the GBOF index must meet specific requirements as outlined in the Global Blue Ocean Fund brochure.

Currently, GBOF is strictly an investment concept. GBOFC will be approaching selected financial institutions in Canada that may be interested in adopting this innovative concept to make it available for purchase to the public, either as a Mutual Fund or Exchange-traded Fund.

The world of investing is increasingly focusing its attention on ways in which capital can be invested to support businesses that are good corporate citizens, actively promoting social or environmental welfare. GBOF's impact investment approach allocates capital across a broad range of global industries and sectors. By investing in shares of corporations that may potentially generate positive returns and are committed to preserving our oceans, GBOF will be appealing to socially responsible investors.

"Canada is a coastal nation with over seven million people living along our shorelines. We rely on the ocean for food, for jobs, for transport, and for recreation. Our ocean industries representing fisheries, trade and transport, tourism, clean growth, aquaculture, and new technologies generate over thirty-one and a half billion dollars in GDP annually. We want to grow these industries, create new opportunities for coastal Canada and protect our ocean. That is why we are excited to introduce GBOF - an innovative concept that invests in the Blue Economy. It will guide future investments and polices toward stronger protection and greater prosperity," said Alexis Klein, Co-founder, GBOF.

