Global Asian Music Festival 1MX Makes its North American Debut in Toronto September 10

TORONTO, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - After successful runs in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Manila and most recently London, renowned global Asian music celebration 1MX Music Festival will make its North American debut on Sunday, September 10, taking over the iconic Budweiser Stage in Toronto. The traveling showcase brings together the best in Asian food and music. International sensations UMI, Ben&Ben, thuy, Guapdad 4000, BGYO and Justin Park will all take the stage for the Toronto stop, along with JUNO-nominated headliner Dabin, and fellow Canadian DJs, DJ Jayemkayem, DJ Tilt and DJ Hedspin.

"We are excited to bring the first ever 1MX Music Festival in North America to the city of Toronto on September 10 at Budweiser Stage," said Jun del Rosario, Managing Director, ABS-CBN International – North and Latin America. "We want to host this family-friendly event as a way of bringing the community together for a day filled with world-class entertainment from Asian music artists mixed with other international performers. We eagerly look forward to this special celebration of music and culture."

1MX features a tightly curated line-up of established and emerging Asian artists excelling in their genres and on track to becoming some of the next biggest acts in the world:

Dabin is a JUNO-nominated music producer from Toronto that has made a lasting impact on the electronic music scene. Known for his signature blend of acoustic and electronic elements, Dabin captivates audiences with his dynamic live shows.

is a JUNO-nominated music producer from that has made a lasting impact on the electronic music scene. Known for his signature blend of acoustic and electronic elements, Dabin captivates audiences with his dynamic live shows. UMI is a trailblazer in the R&B and neo-soul space, having captured audiences with her honest lyrics and healing sonics. The 23-year-old Seattle native embodies girl power, leading an all-female band and promoting uplifting personal connection in her music.

is a trailblazer in the R&B and neo-soul space, having captured audiences with her honest lyrics and healing sonics. The 23-year-old native embodies girl power, leading an all-female band and promoting uplifting personal connection in her music. Ben&Ben is a renowned Filipino folk-pop band that has been recognized as Spotify's Most Streamed Artist in the Philippines . Their captivating music fuses electronic and acoustic instruments with poignant and truthful storytelling to create a truly mesmerizing musical experience.

is a renowned Filipino folk-pop band that has been recognized as Spotify's Most Streamed Artist in . Their captivating music fuses electronic and acoustic instruments with poignant and truthful storytelling to create a truly mesmerizing musical experience. thuy is a rising independent recording artist and songwriter with over 150 million global streams to-date. The LA-based artist has made waves in the modern R&B scene with her angelic vocals and skillful songwriting that gives audiences music they can relate to.

is a rising independent recording artist and songwriter with over 150 million global streams to-date. The LA-based artist has made waves in the modern R&B scene with her angelic vocals and skillful songwriting that gives audiences music they can relate to. Guapdad 4000 is a Grammy-nominated artist hailing from West Oakland with an unstoppable momentum. His unique blend of charisma, lyricism and creativity, along with his electrifying live performances, have solidified his position as a rising star.

is a Grammy-nominated artist hailing from with an unstoppable momentum. His unique blend of charisma, lyricism and creativity, along with his electrifying live performances, have solidified his position as a rising star. BGYO have emerged as trailblazing forces in the Philippine music scene, rising to the top of the P-POP genre. Gelo, Akira, JL and Nate have uplifted their exceptional talent and Filipino pride to win over audiences globally and garner a collection of awards and recognition.

have emerged as trailblazing forces in the Philippine music scene, rising to the top of the P-POP genre. Gelo, Akira, JL and Nate have uplifted their exceptional talent and Filipino pride to win over audiences globally and garner a collection of awards and recognition. Justin Park is a Korean-American R&B sensation that has seized hearts with his soulful voice. The LA-based artist has achieved critical acclaim and international attention from his addictive music and shoutouts from BTS's Jungkook along with top publications.

is a Korean-American R&B sensation that has seized hearts with his soulful voice. The LA-based artist has achieved critical acclaim and international attention from his addictive music and shoutouts from BTS's Jungkook along with top publications. DJ Tilt is a genre-bending music connoisseur that continues to elevate the music scene with his unparalleled talent. From Toronto to New York , his infectious energy and versatile mixes have made him a favourite among private clients and prestigious brands and events, including the Google Inaugural Ball for President Barack Obama to name just one

is a genre-bending music connoisseur that continues to elevate the music scene with his unparalleled talent. From to , his infectious energy and versatile mixes have made him a favourite among private clients and prestigious brands and events, including the Google Inaugural Ball for President to name just one DJ Jayemkayem has solidified her reputation as one of Canada's top open format selectors with the ability to energize diverse crowds. The Calgary -born and Toronto -based DJ has travelled the world and performed her undeniable talent alongside artists such as Majid Jordan and Skepta.

has solidified her reputation as one of top open format selectors with the ability to energize diverse crowds. The -born and -based DJ has travelled the world and performed her undeniable talent alongside artists such as and Skepta. DJ Hedspin is a Toronto -born artist and DJ that has proven himself as a true standout in the game. He is the World Champion of the Red Bull Thre3Style Competition and is renowned for his exceptional technical skills and energetically liberating live shows.

A truly immersive experience for all the senses, 1MX Toronto will also spotlight authentic Asian eats in partnership with food vendors from the GTA. Stay tuned for lineup and menu details later on this summer.

The most recent edition of 1MX took place on Saturday, July 8, 2023 in London for the second consecutive year, attracting thousands of festival-goers from various parts of Europe and beyond. Audiences raved for the eclectic line-up of artists that blended must-know emerging and established Filipino talents with international acts, including Ben&Ben, Yuna, Moira, Johnny Orlando, Maymay, Tiny Umbrellas and DJ Clara Rosa. Images from the show can be found here .

About MYX Global

MYX Global is a premier media and entertainment company that celebrates the diverse voices and talents of the global Filipino and Asian community. With a mission to empower, inspire, and connect Filipinos and Asians worldwide, MYX Global delivers engaging content, showcases emerging artists, and provides a platform for authentic cultural representation. Through its music, lifestyle, and entertainment channels, MYX Global creates a dynamic and inclusive space for the new generation to express themselves and connect with their heritage.

About ABS-CBN Global

ABS-CBN Global is a leading media and entertainment company at the forefront of connecting and engaging with the global Filipino community. With a rich legacy spanning decades, ABS-CBN Global is committed to delivering innovative content and experiences that reflect the diverse Filipino culture and ignite a sense of belonging. Through its various platforms, including television networks, digital channels, and events, ABS-CBN Global reaches millions of Filipinos worldwide, providing a vital link to their homeland and fostering a strong sense of community. With a deep understanding of the Filipino diaspora, ABS-CBN Global continues to evolve and innovate, connecting Filipinos across borders and celebrating their unique stories and contributions on a global stage.

