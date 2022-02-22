GLOBAL ANNOUNCES SIX LEAD SPONSORS JOINING SEASON 10 OF BIG BROTHER CANADA

New Series Sponsors Include WINNERS, belairdirect insurance, and Philips Sonicare Oral Care



Expedia, Wendy's®, and Muskoka Spirits Return to the Big Brother Canada House for More Unique Brand Integrations and Experiences

Grand Prize Includes $100,000 Cash, $10,000 for a Brand New Wardrobe Courtesy of WINNERS, and an Unforgettable Travel Experience from Expedia

Big Brother Canada Premieres March 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global and Available to Stream Live and On Demand with STACK TV or the Global TV App

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Global is pleased to announce six premium sponsors, including three new and three returning, joining Season 10 of Big Brother Canada. The Global Original hit series welcomes back Expedia, Wendy's® and Muskoka Spirits, and adds first time sponsors WINNERS, belairdirect insurance, and Philips Sonicare Oral Care to the new season. Primed to boost the show's twists, challenges, prizing, and more, this season's Big Brother Canada's sponsors will continue to provide the most unique and clever integrations ever seen on TV.

"With almost 10 years of delivering some of the most innovative multiplatform integrations, we are thrilled with the client response to this milestone season for Big Brother Canada," said Barb McKergow, Senior Vice President, National Advertising, Corus Entertainment. "With the perfect combination of both new and returning sponsors, each of these top brands provide a unique in-show experience and we can't wait to debut their custom integrations."

Big Brother Canada's series sponsors are sold, created, and customized through Corus Tempo, Corus' full-service marketing and creative team. Utilizing a vast range of multiplatform Corus assets to design and execute custom integrated marketing programs for clients, Corus Tempo leads each campaign with insights and strategic brand solutions that range from short and long form branded content to sponsorships, talent endorsements, and integrations.

#BBCAN10 SPONSORS



Expedia (RETURNING)

Back for a third consecutive year, Expedia returns as part of the grand prize offering with an unforgettable trip of a lifetime. Along with a custom Expedia challenge, this season the #BBCAN house will feature two branded rooms, including the "Expedia members lounge" and a never-seen-before secret room!

Wendy's® (RETURNING)

Returning for a fifth consecutive year, longstanding #BBCAN brand partner Wendy's® is back with the crowd-pleaser "Drive Thru" pantry. This season's HOH reward will once again be virtual and delivered each week by some #BBCAN familiar faces. New this season, Wendy's® is also the proud sponsor of "After the Eviction Interview" – an extension to host Arisa Cox's in-show interviews. Delivering exclusive access to the houseguests directly following their eviction every Thursday, fans can catch the interviews live on the #BBCAN TikTok account @BigBrotherCA, also available on Facebook and BigBrotherCanada.ca the next day.

WINNERS (NEW)

Season 10 welcomes new sponsor WINNERS, dressing the houseguests in the best brand name and designer clothes all season long! As part of the grand prize, the #BBCAN10 winner will receive $10,000 for a brand new wardrobe courtesy of WINNERS. This season will also feature a collection of in-show integrations including a new outfit for all the houseguests when they enter the house, a new ensemble for each HOH winner to rock for the week and beyond, a custom challenge, and more.

belairdirect insurance (NEW)

First time sponsor belairdirect car and home insurance joins Season 10 with a special in-show twist. Details about this integration will be revealed during the premiere!

Philips Sonicare Oral Care (NEW)

Another new brand joining Season 10 is Philips Sonicare. Featuring a custom challenge, the #BBCAN house will be stocked with Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Power Toothbrushes and new Philips Sonicare Power Flossers, displayed in the main bathroom and HOH bathroom.

Muskoka Spirits (RETURNING)

Rounding out the Season 10 roster of sponsors is returning brand partner Muskoka Spirits. With Hard Sparkling Waters as refreshing as the region they're from, Muskoka Spirits will have houseguests toasting to their #BBCAN10 adventures and to an epic Season 10!

Big Brother Canada premieres Wednesday, March 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT followed by the first eviction Thursday, March 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Season 10 houseguests are competing for a grand prize of $100,000 cash, $10,000 for a brand new wardrobe, courtesy of WINNERS, and an unforgettable travel experience from Expedia.



For the full 360° experience, fans can visit BigBrotherCanada.ca to access the free live feeds, hit-and-miss moments from the show, houseguest interviews, live show votes, and more, beginning in early March. Stream Season 10 along with past seasons with STACKTV or on the Global TV App.



Plus, there's more big #BBCAN10 news dropping this week! Stay tuned for Global's highly-anticipated announcement about the houseguests who will be joining the new season.

Commissioned by Corus Entertainment, Season 10 of Big Brother Canada is produced by Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company) in association with Corus Entertainment and Banijay. Executive Producers are John Brunton, Erin Brock, Eric Abboud, and Arisa Cox.

Corus Entertainment's Original Content team driving its slate of unscripted series is helmed by industry executive Lisa Godfrey as Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, and supported by longtime TV veterans Krista Look (VP, Original Content, Lifestyle), and Lynne Carter (Executive in Charge of Production).

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and STACKTV, available via Amazon Prime Video Channels, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and at watch.globaltv.com.

About Corus Entertainment Inc. Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About Insight Productions (A Boat Rocker Company)

Insight Productions is known for its award-winning ratings juggernauts and is Canada's most established content producer and an industry leader in the development, financing, and production of hit programming. Insight Senior Vice President Erin Brock serves as Executive Producer – alongside Insight's Chairman, CEO, and Executive Producer John Brunton, on Big Brother Canada. The company has created some of the most dynamic and top-rated programs including Canada's New Year's Eve: Countdown, The Amazing Race Canada (the most watched Canadian show on record), ratings hit Big Brother Canada, Stronger Together/Tous Ensemble (the largest multi-platform broadcast and highest viewed non-sporting broadcast in Canadian television history) and The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration, a live concert special on CBC watched by one in three Canadians. Insight has also worked in close collaboration with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation as executive producers on Every Child Matters: Reconciliation Through Education and National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. Insight Productions was founded in 1979 and has since created thousands of hours of ground-breaking content. For more information on Insight Productions, please visit www.insighttv.com or on Twitter @insightprod or Facebook www.facebook.com/InsightProductions.

