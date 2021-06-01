WASHINGTON DC, BRUSSELS Belgium, MONTREAL Canada, TOKYO Japan, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The aluminium associations of the United States, Europe, Canada and Japan welcome G7 Trade Ministers' commitment to "…stronger international rules on market-distorting industrial subsidies and trade-distorting actions by state enterprises."

In the joint Communique issued at the conclusion of their meeting on 28 May 2021, G7 Trade Ministers recognized the harmful impacts of market-distorting practices on citizens and businesses. "These practices create unfair competitive conditions, hindering the development and use of innovative technologies and undermining the proper functioning of international trade. Of particular concern are harmful industrial subsidies, including those that lead to severe excess capacity, a lack of transparency regarding the state's role in the economy and the role of state enterprises in unfair subsidization, and forced technology transfer."

In welcoming the commitment to strengthening international rules, Tom Dobbins, President & CEO of The Aluminum Association, Gerd Götz, Director General of European Aluminium, Jean Simard, President & CEO of the Aluminium Association of Canada and Yoshihisa Tabata, Executive Director of the Japan Aluminium Association said:

"We certainly welcome and value the shift from bilateralism to multilateralism, which is the only way to resolve this global issue. The aluminium industry across our countries has been working together to ensure that our optimized production and recycling systems, and the 2 million direct and indirect jobs that they support, do not fall victim to the enormous subsidies from state enterprises that are distorting markets along the aluminium value chain. We have been asking our governments to work together as well, and to work with us; they have responded."

"We applaud G7 Trade Ministers for confronting this long-standing issue and join them in recognizing the essential contributions of the OECD such as its recently released report on below market finance to improving the transparency of otherwise opaque state policies and practices. We are committed to support their continued efforts to build modern trade rules that address the excesses of state capitalism."

"Our member companies are not seeking protection from competition within or outside our countries – we are seeking a global level playing field, with free, fair, and open markets. Our workers, our companies, our customers, and all of our citizens deserve no less."

About The Aluminum Association

The Aluminum Association represents aluminum production and jobs in the United States, ranging from primary production to value added products to recycling, as well as suppliers to the industry. The association is the industry's leading voice, representing companies that make 70 percent of the aluminum and aluminum products shipped in North America. The association develops global standards, business intelligence, sustainability research and industry expertise for member companies, policymakers and the general public. The aluminum industry helps manufacturers produce sustainable and innovative products, including more fuel-efficient vehicles, recyclable packaging, greener buildings and modern electronics. In the US, the aluminum industry supports $172 billion in economic activity and nearly 660,000 jobs. For more information visit https://www.aluminum.org or find us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook or Instagram.

About European Aluminium

European Aluminium, founded in 1981 and based in Brussels, is the voice of the aluminium industry in Europe. We actively engage with decision makers and the wider stakeholder community to promote the outstanding properties of aluminium, secure growth and optimise the contribution our metal can make to meeting Europe's sustainability challenges. Through environmental and technical expertise, economic and statistical analysis, scientific research, education and sharing of best practices, public affairs and communication activities, European Aluminium promotes the use of aluminium as a material with permanent properties that is part of the solution to achieving sustainable goals, while maintaining and improving the image of the industry, of the material and of its applications among their stakeholders. Our 80+ members include primary aluminium producers; downstream manufacturers of extruded, rolled and cast aluminium; producers of recycled aluminium and national aluminium associations are representing more than 600 plants in 30 European countries. Aluminium products are used in a wide range of markets, including automotive, transport, high-tech engineering, building, construction and packaging. For more information visit www.european-aluminium.eu.

About the Aluminium Association of Canada (www.aluminum.ca/en)

The Aluminium Association of Canada (AAC) is a non-profit organization representing three Canadian world-class aluminium producers: Alcoa, Alouette, and Rio Tinto operating nine smelters in Canada, eight of which are in Quebec, and employing over 8,800 workers and generating over 5.5 billion US$ in annual deliveries. For more information, visit http://www.aluminium.ca or Twitter @AAC_aluminium.

About Japan Aluminium Association

Japan Aluminium Association (JAA) was established in 1947 (the former names were the Light Metal Rolling Association and Light Metal Smelting Association of Japan). Now, around 140 companies join in JAA, their business fields are various from aluminium fabrication, aluminium remelting and trading, etc. JAA represents Japanese aluminium industry and plays very important role for such as in public relations (including conveying industry voices to the government), research & development, energy & environment, safety & health and so on. Through these activities, JAA tries to enhance values and sustainability of aluminium. For more information visit http://www.aluminum.or.jp/english/.

