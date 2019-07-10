Global Affairs Canada to fund girls' education project in Uganda

OTTAWA, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Teachers' Federation (CTF/FCE) is proud to announce that its latest international project aimed at improving girls' education in Uganda is set to launch after receiving funding from Global Affairs Canada.

Through a partnership with the Uganda National Teachers' Union (UNATU), the Simameni Project, which means 'stand up' in Swahili, strives to not only improve learning conditions for girls in Ugandan secondary schools, but also to increase access to, participation in, and completion of quality publicly funded public education in the country. The Canadian Government has committed at total of $1.9 million over five years to support the project.

"This funding announcement represents a true vote of confidence by the Government in the work of the CTF/FCE, especially as this was the Federation's first opportunity in 8 years to apply for a federal grant," said H. Mark Ramsankar, President of the CTF/FCE. "The Simameni Project is the wonderful result of the CTF/FCE's partnership with our Ugandan colleagues and an example of a shared commitment between unions and government to invest in girls' education worldwide."

The project will be coordinated by the CTF/FCE in Ottawa, while the work in Uganda is carried out by UNATU to engage the teaching profession, families and the community to make education and schools better and safer for girls.

"The Simameni Project, and our partnership with the Canadian Teachers' Federation, presents a unique and timely path toward achieving gender equity. We know that acquiring the skills to navigate life's challenges begins in the classroom," said Filbert Baguma, General Secretary of UNATU. "School is the place where all children – both girls and boys – learn to face the day-to-day realities of their lives and begin to pursue their long-term goals and dreams. We want to see all Ugandan girls empowered and inspired to determine their own futures. Simameni is our opportunity to do just that."

This is the first time and first opportunity since 2011, when international project funding was cut by the Government of Canada, that the CTF/FCE has received support from Ottawa.

Quick facts

Founded in 1920, the Canadian Teachers' Federation is the national voice for the teaching profession.

As the national alliance of provincial and territorial teacher organizations, the CTF/FCE represents over 273,000 elementary and secondary school teachers across Canada .

. The CTF/FCE is also a member of Education International, the global body of national education organizations in 173 countries.

