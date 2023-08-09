GLJ LTD. PROVIDES AN ORGANIZATIONAL UPDATE

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - GLJ Ltd. ("GLJ"), a global energy consulting firm, is updating its organizational structure.

Caralyn Bennett, Executive Vice President, and Chief Strategy Officer, is leaving GLJ. President and Chief Executive Officer Jodi Anhorn would like to thank Ms. Bennett for her role in shaping GLJ. "We appreciate Ms. Bennett's dedication and efforts during her tenure with us. Her expertise has been an important part of guiding our company's strategic growth. We send our warmest wishes as she embarks on new opportunities."

Jonathan Hagel has been promoted to Vice President, Corporate Evaluations at GLJ. Since joining the company in 2008, Jonathan has continuously showcased his exceptional expertise in public and private corporate reserves and resource evaluations. His insights have played a valuable role in driving growth and success. Jonathan looks forward to additional accomplishments and contributions to GLJ within his new role.

About GLJ

GLJ is a leading global engineering, geoscience and business professional consultancy based in Calgary Canada. GLJ has over 50 years of experience meeting client needs for energy resource, reserves, and emerging energy source evaluation in addition to responsible and sustainable development strategies in an evolving world of energy.

