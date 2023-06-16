Glengarry Farm Finance closes $50,000,000 Syndicated Credit Facility

OTTAWA, ON, June 16, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO Corporate Finance and Glengarry Farm Finance are pleased to announce that BMO has acted as exclusive Agent to Glengarry Farm Finance for the purpose of launching its Syndicated credit facility supporting the ongoing growth of its portfolio of Agricultural mortgages.

About Glengarry Farm Finance

Glengarry Farm Finance is an alternative institutional lender in the Agricultural market in Canada providing flexible finance solutions to the farming community. Glengarry has extensive experience helping Canadian farmers navigate their way back into traditional banking, which has driven significant growth in its loan portfolio, which is expected to continue in the years to come.

https://www.glengarry.ca/

The Transaction:

We are pleased to announce that BMO has recently closed its $50,000,000 syndicated credit facility supporting the continued growth of the Glengarry business.

"Glengarry has made a lot of progress in a relatively short amount of time, and we are very excited by the prospect of our further growth in the Ag lending space, with the help of BMO and Equitable Bank. Gaining the confidence of these leading Canadian institutions is a very significant step for our company and we are grateful for their support." said Greg Kalil, CEO Glengarry Farm Finance

Glengarry Farm Finance is managed by Stormont Partners Advisory Inc., a real assets focused Merchant Bank. https://www.stormontpartners.com/

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal's Corporate Finance team is a leading North American provider of customized financing, advisory, and cash management solutions for mid-market corporate clients; delivering industry leading products and solutions through a proactive high-touch relationship management approach.

