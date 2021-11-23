Glenfiddich, the World's Most Awarded Single Malt, Launches in Canada, Glenfiddich Grand Cru 23 Year Old, Just in Time for Celebrating This Holiday Season!

Daring and unexpected, Grand Cru encapsulates the very spirit of luxury and craftsmanship of Glenfiddich while surpassing the very notion of Single Malt Whisky. Created for the whisky non-conformists, the liquid sets out to redefine moments of celebration through a new and extraordinary drinking experience uniquely crafted to toast special holiday and celebratory moments.

"Breaking category conventions once more, this unusual collaboration presented an exciting opportunity to create a liquid that furthers our true spirit of experimentation," comments Brian Kinsman, Glenfiddich Malt Master.

"This is the only Glenfiddich Single Malt to undergo this exceptional finishing in French cuvée casks that once contained the liquid that goes on to become some of the world's most extraordinary sparkling wines."

Arriving in Canada, just in time for the season of celebrating, Grand Cru fuses together the finest flavours from Scotland and France to create a true taste of luxury to mark special occasions with likeminded whisky enthusiasts and tastemakers, alike.

Through this art of experimentation, the remarkably rich whisky, already intense in flavour thanks to long maturation in American and European oak casks, is finely finessed with influences from French cuvée casks. Every drop of Grand Cru is the result of up to six months marrying time, adding new layers of luxury with a myriad of aromas, from apple blossom to candied lemon and freshly baked bread. On the palate, rich vanilla, sweet brioche, sandalwood, pear sorbet and white grape build a beautiful harmony of flavours, enhanced by a long, opulent finish for an unforgettable experience, one to be shared and remembered.

The unique fusion of the storied Scottish whisky with France's celebrated sparkling wine flavours reflects Glenfiddich's culture of innovative boundary-pushing and perpetual evolution.

"Fine sparkling wines are long established as the drink to celebrate with," comments Struan Grant Ralph, Glenfiddich Global Brand Ambassador.

"Glenfiddich Grand Cru plays on the celebratory sparkling wine but brings the substance and smoothness of a Single Malt Scotch Whisky. The result is a liquid that bears the hallmark of quality and innovation associated with the brand and is a true testament to our innate maverick spirit."

The innovative Glenfiddich Grand Cru liquid sits in a sleek black glass bottle with a gold Grand Cru print and evocative golden closure. The bottle sits in an opulent black box featuring a sparking golden firework design to emanate the spirit of celebration and the true taste of luxury.

"Glenfiddich Grand Cru exemplifies the brand's passion for pushing Scotch whisky boundaries and looking beyond the world of whisky to create exquisitely flavoured liquids," comments Jamie Johnson, Glenfiddich Canadian Brand Ambassador. "We look forward to toasting the holidays with Canadians of legal drinking age from coast to coast."

Glenfiddich Grand Cru will be available in limited quantities, in Ontario at select LCBO locations, and in AB and BC at select premium liquor retailers now and throughout the holiday season, while supply lasts.

For more information or images, please visit glenfiddich.alchemystsinc.com.

For information about Glenfiddich globally, please visit www.glenfiddich.com.

TASTING NOTES:

Colour: Dark gold

Nose: An intense aroma of apple blossom, freshly baked bread, and candied lemon.

Taste: Layers of rich vanilla oak, sweet brioche, sandalwood, pear sorbet and white grape.

Finish: Long, opulent, and sweet.

PACKAGING:

The packaging is created by award-winning East London Company, HERE design.

ABOUT GLENFIDDICH

GLENFIDDICH® is the world's most awarded single malt Scotch whisky. Today, Glenfiddich is run by the fifth generation of the Grant-Gordon family and is one of the few remaining family-owned and operated distilleries in the world. Glenfiddich continues to be a progressive spirit in challenging malt whisky conventions while also staying true to legacy, by keeping the traditional production techniques established by founder, William Grant. Represented by PMA Canada. www.pmacanada.com

ABOUT WILLIAM GRANT & SONS

William Grant & Sons, Ltd. is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the luxury spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distils some of the world's leading brands of Scotch whisky, including the world's most awarded single malt Glenfiddich®, The Balvenie® range of handcrafted single malts, small-batch, handcrafted Hendrick's® Gin and the world's third largest blended Scotch, Grant's®, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Sailor Jerry®, Tullamore D.E.W.® Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder® and Drambuie®, Reyka® Vodka and Milagro® Tequila. Represented in Canada by PMA Canada Agency. www.pmacanada.com

SOURCE Glenfiddich

For further information: Cindy Zhao, [email protected], 647-545-1420; Bethan Murray, [email protected], 416-788-5547; Meg Sethi, [email protected], 647-987-6347