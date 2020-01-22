Glenfiddich Celebrates 15 Years of Supporting Canadian Art with the Launch of the Annual Glenfiddich Artist in Residence Program that Awards One Artist a Three-month Residency in Dufftown, Scotland

"The Glenfiddich Artist in Residency program is dedicated to supporting and showcasing the extraordinary talent of Canadian artists on a global scale," comments Rupy Singh, Senior National Brand Manager for Glenfiddich in Canada. "We are delighted to continue our support of the Canadian art community for the fifteenth year."

Taking place for a consecutive three-months between May 1 and October 2020, the award provides the selected artist a monthly income of approximately $2,400 CAD per month, travel costs (with a set maximum), a materials allowance of approximately $9,850 CAD and a small, Scottish farmhouse and studio space on the Glenfiddich Distillery grounds in Scotland.

The selected artist is encouraged to use their time to create work that is directly influenced by the distillery and its surrounding environment, whether that be through the family history of Glenfiddich, the people and processes at the distillery, or some of the materials involved in the whisky distilling process, including copper, steam, water, malt, or barrels. The prize is valued at $20,000 CAD.

"The Glenfiddich Artist in Residence program encourages Canadian artists of all mediums to apply, and has historically hosted painters, sculptors, filmmakers, illustrators, animators, photographers, and performance artists," comments Beth Havers, National Brand Ambassador for Glenfiddich in Canada.

Open to artists who live and work in Canada, the five-part application process requires artists to outline how they would like to use their residency, what kind of work they envision creating, and how they will draw inspiration from the distillery environment.

Applicants are to outline the exploratory prospects of their work, whether that includes the accumulation of family heritage, the community of craftsmen who have been employed at the distillery for decades, the materials employed by craftsmen, or the artist's wider personal development that will come over the inspiring three month residency.

Criteria for submission includes a short project proposal, a current CV, a short artist statement, 5 to 15 images (or a three-minute video highlighting their artistic practice), a required questionnaire supplied by Glenfiddich, and applicants must be of legal drinking age in their province of residence.

Completed applications must be received by midnight eastern standard time on January 31, 2020.

Candidates will be selected by a jury of eight prominent artists in the Canadian art community and the winner will be notified on February 28, 2020.

For more information about the Artist in Residency program, including all information about how to apply, please visit www.glenfiddich.com/ca/explore/artists-in-residence-canada.

For more information regarding Glenfiddich in Canada, please visit the online press room at glenfiddich.alchemystsinc.com.

To learn more about the world of Glenfiddich globally, please visit www.glenfiddich.com.

ABOUT GLENFIDDICH

GLENFIDDICH® is the world's most awarded single malt Scotch whisky. Today, Glenfiddich is run by the fifth generation of the Grant-Gordon family and is one of the few remaining family-owned and operated distilleries in the world. Glenfiddich continues to be a progressive spirit in challenging malt whisky conventions while also staying true to legacy, by keeping the traditional production techniques established by founder, William Grant. Represented by PMA Canada. www.pmacanada.com

ABOUT WILLIAM GRANT & SONS

William Grant & Sons, Ltd. is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the luxury spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distils some of the world's leading brands of Scotch whisky, including the world's favourite single malt Glenfiddich®, The Balvenie® range of handcrafted single malts and the world's third largest blended Scotch Grant's® as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick's® Gin, Sailor Jerry®, Milagro® Tequila, Tullamore D.E.W Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder and, most recently, Drambuie and Hudson. For more information, please visit www.williamgrant.com .

SOURCE Glenfiddich

For further information: Bethan Murray, Public Relations Manager, (416) 788-5547, [email protected]