CAMBRIDGE, ON, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Glen Dimplex Americas is pleased to announce that, starting September 16, 2024, it will take over the direct sales and distribution of all Convectair and Dimplex products in the Canadian electrical distribution market. This change follows Glen Dimplex Americas decision to end its distribution agreement with Ouellet Canada Inc., which has been in place since 2020.

Sherief Mohamed, CEO of Glen Dimplex Americas, affirmed the company's dedication to the Canadian market: "We are fully committed to the electrical distribution market in Quebec and across Canada. Our strong brands and products, coupled with our best-in-class customer service will allow us to drive even more value to our partners and customers into the future."

To ensure a seamless transition, Glen Dimplex Americas has appointed Nicholas Delle Donne, based in Quebec, as the National Sales Manager for the Canadian electrical distribution channel. Additionally, EDP Electric Inc. has been appointed as the sales representative agency for electrical distribution in Quebec and the Ottawa area.

"These appointments will ensure a smooth and efficient transition for our customers and contractors," added Mohamed.

About Glen Dimplex Americas

Glen Dimplex Americas is dedicated to leading the transition to a sustainable future. Operating across North America, their portfolio features industry-recognized brands such as Dimplex, Cadet, and Convectair, offering comprehensive solutions in residential and commercial comfort, from electric heaters to fireplaces and controls. As a division of the Glen Dimplex Group, one of the world's largest electrical heating manufacturers, Glen Dimplex Americas benefits from a global network, contributing to the group's substantial market presence. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the Glen Dimplex Group operates over 40 brands in 80 countries.

SOURCE Glen Dimplex Americas

For further information, please contact: Nicholas Delle Donne, National Sales Manager, Quebec, Glen Dimplex Americas, 514-618-4167, [email protected]