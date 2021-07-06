Glass House Brands Commences Trading on the NEO Exchange

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. and TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Glass House Brands Inc. ("Glass House" or the "Company"), one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis and hemp companies in the U.S., is pleased to announce that it began trading, July 5, 2021, on the NEO Exchange Inc. (the "NEO") under the symbols " GLAS.A.U" and "GLAS.WT.U".

"This marks a significant turning point for our business and I'd like to thank our dedicated team for their hard work in helping to make this happen," said Kyle Kazan, Glass House Chairman and CEO. "With one of the most enviable retail and cultivation footprints in California, we are well positioned to execute on the significant opportunities ahead while delivering strong value for our shareholders."

The listing follows the successful completion of the previously announced business combination with Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp. ("BRND"), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Canaccord Genuity Corp acted as financial advisor to BRND. Stikeman Elliott LLP and Hodgson Russ LLP acted as legal counsel to BRND. Venable LLP and Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP acted as legal counsel to Glass House.

About Glass House

Glass House Brands Inc. is one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis and hemp companies in the U.S., with a decisive focus on the California market and building leading, lasting brands to serve consumers across all segments. From its greenhouse cultivation operations to its manufacturing practices, from brand-building to retailing, the company's efforts are rooted in the respect for people, the environment, and the community that co-founders Kyle Kazan and Graham Farrar instilled at the outset. Through its portfolio of brands, which includes Glass House Farms, Forbidden Flowers, and Mama Sue Wellness, Glass House is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all. For more information and company updates, visit www.glasshousegroup.com.

