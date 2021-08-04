Glass House Brands Appoints Erik W. Thoresen as Chief Business Development Officer

LONG BEACH, Calif. and TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Glass House Brands Inc. ("Glass House" or the "Company") (NEO: GLAS.A.U) (NEO: GLAS.WT.U) (OTCQX: GLASF) (OTCQX: GHBWF), one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis and hemp companies in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Erik W. Thoresen as Chief Business Development Officer. In this role, Mr. Thoresen will spearhead M&A initiatives as the Company capitalizes on California-based and potential future national consumer packaged goods (CPG) opportunities.

Mr. Thoresen joins Glass House Brands with nearly 20 years of global investing, capital allocation and transactional experience, over 15 years' experience in M&A, and 12 years of nonmarket proprietary deal flow experience. Most recently, he was the Vice President of M&A at Harvest Health & Recreation, where he was also responsible for real estate. Since 2010, Mr. Thoresen has been deepening his domain expertise as Founder and Manager at Calaveras Capital, LLC, a value-oriented, SPAC-focused investment management firm specializing in CPG, medtech, fintech, and multi-state cannabis operators.

"Erik brings a remarkable scope of accomplishment and breadth of experience in working with large cannabis operators," said Kyle Kazan, Glass House Chairman and CEO. "We are very excited to welcome him into the Glass House family and look forward to leveraging his expertise as we execute on our long-term growth strategy focused on leading the world's largest cannabis market and delivering strong value for our shareholders."

Mr. Thoresen added, "Glass House has an attractive portfolio of brands with a scalable cultivation footprint to serve the rapidly growing demand for high-quality cannabis. I am thrilled to join the Company during this critical stage of growth and look forward to working with the team to identify and execute on compelling expansion opportunities."

Prior to entering the cannabis industry, Mr. Thoresen served as the VP and Director of Strategy at BNY Mellon and VP of Corporate Development and M&A at E*Trade Financial Corporation. He earned his MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business and is a CFA charterholder.

About Glass House

Glass House Brands Inc. is one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis and hemp companies in the U.S., with a decisive focus on the California market and building leading, lasting brands to serve consumers across all segments. From its greenhouse cultivation operations to its manufacturing practices, from brand-building to retailing, the company's efforts are rooted in the respect for people, the environment, and the community that co-founders Kyle Kazan and Graham Farrar instilled at the outset. Through its portfolio of brands, which includes Glass House Farms, Forbidden Flowers, and Mama Sue Wellness, Glass House is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all. For more information and company updates, visit www.glasshousegroup.com.

