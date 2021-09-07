Glass House Brands Announces Upcoming Conference Attendance

LONG BEACH, Calif. and TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Glass House Brands Inc. ("Glass House" or the "Company") (NEO: GLAS.A.U) (NEO: GLAS.WT.U) (OTCQX: GLASF) (OTCQX: GHBWF), one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis and hemp companies in the U.S., today announced its executive team will participate in the following conferences in September:

Beacon Securities Virtual Cannabis Conference 2021 (Virtual), September 9, 2021 : Management will participate in one-on-one meetings.





: Management will participate in one-on-one meetings. BTIG Inaugural Cannabis Conference, September 29, 2021 (Virtual): Mr. Kazan and Mr. Farrar are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 1:55 p.m. ET and management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

About Glass House

Glass House Brands Inc. is one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis and hemp companies in the U.S., with a decisive focus on the California market and building leading, lasting brands to serve consumers across all segments. From its greenhouse cultivation operations to its manufacturing practices, from brand-building to retailing, the company's efforts are rooted in the respect for people, the environment, and the community that co-founders Kyle Kazan, Chairman and CEO, and Graham Farrar, President, instilled at the outset. Through its portfolio of brands, which includes Glass House Farms , Forbidden Flowers, and Mama Sue Wellness, Glass House is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all. For more information and company updates, visit www.glasshousegroup.com .

