Glasgow Climate Conference - Québec, California and New Zealand enter a new phase of their collaboration in the fight against climate change

GLASGOW, UK, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Québec, California and New Zealand signed a joint declaration in Glasgow, Scotland, on Tuesday aimed at enhancing their cooperation in the fight against climate change.

The Minister of the Environment and the Fight against Climate Change, Minister Responsible for the Fight against Racism, and Minister Responsible for the Laval Region, Benoit Charette, the Chair of the California Air Resources Board, Liane M. Randolph, and New Zealand's Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw, met during an event held on the sidelines of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) and committed to sharing information and expertise on carbon markets, among other things. In 2020, New Zealand passed legislation to strengthen its carbon market, which has been in operation since 2008, while Québec and California have been operating a linked carbon market since 2014. The signatories stated their intention to promote the major potential of carbon markets internationally with respect to the numerous efforts that will need to be made to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) and limit the global temperature increase to 1.5 C.

The declaration formalizes a collaboration that has existed for some years now and commits the partners to developing it further. In this regard, Québec, California and New Zealand also commit to sharing information on the clean technologies being deployed in their territories and the policies they have implemented to fight climate change. Sustainable mobility, forestry, agriculture, renewable energy, energy efficiency and climate finance are among the areas of cooperation covered by the declaration.

"Our three governments face similar environmental challenges and share the same conviction that action is urgently needed. I am convinced that the sharing of information and best practices that we are undertaking today with our two partners, especially concerning carbon markets, will bolster our respective actions. All three of us are convinced that the use of carbon markets in combination with strong climate policies makes it possible to effectively fight climate change and meet our GHG emission reduction targets. Sharing our ways of doing things will enable us all to make greater strides in creating a low-carbon, more innovative and more sustainable global economy."

Benoit Charette, Minister of the Environment and the Fight against Climate Change, Minister Responsible for the Fight against Racism and Minister Responsible for the Laval Region

"Cooperation between jurisdictions on climate action is absolutely essential to addressing the climate crisis. We are proud to be doing so with New Zealand and Québec. We look forward to aligning our respective climate programs where possible and strengthening and amplifying the impact of these programs in the process."

Chair Liane Randolph, California Air Resources Board.

"Climate change is a global problem that cannot be addressed by a single government acting alone. To stand a chance of limiting global warming to 1.5°C, the science shows we now have about eight years left to almost halve global greenhouse gas emissions. That's eight years for Governments all over the world to come together and take bold actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Whether or not we are successful will determine the quality of life for our children and grandchildren. This is the last possible moment before the window of opportunity for change closes, maybe forever. The success of COP26 will depend on leaders agreeing to elevate their collective ambition. I am delighted that we are able to do that in partnership with the state governments of California and Quebec. Our work together will help accelerate progress towards our shared goal of a genuinely low-carbon future."

James Shaw, minister of Climate Change, New Zealand

Québec aims to reduce its GHG emissions by 37.5% below 1990 levels by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. In addition to the Québec- California carbon market and 2030 Plan for a Green Economy, several government policies, strategies and action plans have been implemented in such areas as energy, innovation and clean technologies, sustainable mobility, transportation electrification and adaptation in order to achieve these objectives.



California has implemented a series of policies on energy efficiency, renewable energies and zero-emission vehicles, for example, to achieve its 40% GHG emission reduction target by 2030, in accordance with the action plan it adopted in 2017. The plan is slated to be updated in 2022 to help achieve the state's goal to reach carbon neutrality by 2045.



New Zealand intends to be carbon neutral by 2050, with the exception of biogenic methane emissions, which it will strive to reduce by 24 to 47% by 2050. To this end, it has developed emission reduction policies and strategies in all sectors of its economy and established emission budgets (extending over five years beginning in 2025) that will each limit the amount of GHGs that can be emitted into the atmosphere.

The joint declaration is available on the website of the Ministère de l'Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques at: www.environnement.gouv.qc.ca/changementsclimatiques/declaration-Quebec-Californie-Nouvelle-Zelande-en.pdf

