Gladstone House: Toronto's Iconic Boutique Hotel Announces Next Phase in Historic Evolution

The beloved arts and culture hub will reopen to the public September 2021, with event bookings and hotel room reservations now available online.

TORONTO, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Streetcar Developments and Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSX: DRM) are proud to announce the next phase in the evolution of the Gladstone Hotel, now aptly renamed Gladstone House. The new name pays homage to the original "Gladstone House" engravings on the stone exterior of the building, adding a slice of history to the modern reinvention of the space. Situated in West Queen West, one of Toronto's most creative neighbourhoods, the reimagined landmark will maintain its emphasis on culture, art, and diversity, while ensuring the building's rich history and iconic original architecture remain preserved. With a phased opening to the public in September 2021, Gladstone House will continue to be the cultural pulse of the city that it has been for over 130 years, with even more exciting new offerings.

Designed by internationally acclaimed Elastic Interiors, guests will be delighted by unexpected and modern elements, contrasted with colourful contemporary artwork to provide a unique and elevated experience. The celebrated boutique hotel, steeped in history, features restored exposed brick walls and innovative lighting applications that transition throughout the day, bringing the building to life. Starting today, event bookings and room reservations can be made for September onwards, via the new Gladstone House www.gladstonehouse.ca.

As a platform to engage local artists, the hotel initiated a "Call for Submissions," which attracted over 500 entries. A panel of jurors selected over 50 works, which will be part of an art installation in each of the hotel's 55 guestrooms and surrounding public spaces. Ushering in a new look and feel, Gladstone House promises an unforgettable guest experience for locals and travellers.

As the sister property to The Broadview Hotel, a popular, historical landmark and anchor of Toronto's east side, guests of Gladstone House can also expect a colourful dining, social and event experience from the moment they enter its doors.

Gladstone House will officially reopen to the public in September 2021 and will be operated by Crescent Hotels & Resorts Latitudes division. Visit www.gladstonehouse.ca for site visits, event bookings (weddings, celebrations, corporate etc.) and room reservations.

