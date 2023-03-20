Glacier joins forces with USA-based NextGrad to offer post secondary institutions across North America an expanded and unrivaled full-funnel solution to higher education advertising

CALGARY, AB, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Glacier, Canada's leading youth marketing agency, is thrilled to announce that it has been acquired by NextGrad , the leading provider of digital advertising displays in US high schools. This strategic acquisition is a significant step forward in both Glacier and NextGrad's missions to provide high school students across the US and Canada with information about higher education options.

With the acquisition, Glacier will be able to offer a wider range of services and products to universities and colleges across North America. Both Glacier and NextGrad's clients will continue to receive the same exceptional service they have come to expect, but with even more options at their disposal.

"Glacier was founded with the goal of putting youth empowerment at the center of our focus. By uniting with a visionary company like NextGrad, we are furthering our mission" said John Reid, Glacier's President. "NextGrad's expertise and unique service, combined with Glacier's industry-leading experience, will enable us and our clients to bring more youth empowerment to the world, every day."

"We are thrilled to have Glacier join the NextGrad family," said Michael Margolies, CEO of NextGrad. "Our two companies share a common mission to provide high school students with information about higher education options. We aim to empower students to continue their learning path into higher education and choose the right course and institution for them. This acquisition will enable us to provide even more value to our clients with the expansion plus offering more services via Glacier."

About Glacier:

Glacier is Canada's largest youth marketing agency, and helps universities and colleges with achieving their enrollment goals. Glacier has partnerships with over 600 high schools in Canada and 1,000 in the US for high school advertising, as well as offering digital services to clients such as programmatic and social media advertising.

About NextGrad:

NextGrad's goal is to introduce high school students to new schools, programs and opportunities that they might not have considered or even known existed. NextGrad achieves this by having a network of digital screens in over 200 high schools, currently in the US.

SOURCE Glacier

For further information: Harriet Boston, Marketing Manager, Glacier, [email protected]