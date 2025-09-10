GK8 by Galaxy Named Custody Technology Provider for BDACS, Korea's Leading Regulated Institutional Custodian

BDACS standardizes its institutional platform on GK8's Impenetrable Vault, uMPC, and policy-driven orchestration

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - GK8, a Galaxy company and institutional digital asset custody platform, today announced that BDACS, a leading regulated institutional digital asset custodian in Korea, has selected GK8 as its custody technology provider to power its institutional digital asset offering.

Through GK8's category-defining Impenetrable Custody architecture – featuring its Impenetrable Vault, uMPC (Unlimited Multi-Party Computation), and Policy-Engine that enables the platform to be tailored to meet regulatory requirements of each jurisdiction – BDACS will deliver secure, compliant, and scalable custody services to Korean institutions. The platform will also integrate with Galaxy's validator infrastructure to enable institutional staking, while also leveraging GK8's Tokenization Wizard for the issuance and management of tokenized assets, including stablecoins and money market fund tokens.

This collaboration extends Galaxy's growing footprint in Korea. Together with BDACS, Galaxy is developing a full suite of institutional services – including custody, staking, lending, and risk management – while building ETF infrastructure and liquidity through Galaxy's global network. The partnership, announced earlier this year, is expected to gain momentum as the regulatory landscape in Korea continues to evolve.

"Institutions in Korea are demanding custody technology that is both secure and built for scale," said Lior Lamesh, Co-Founder & CEO at GK8 by Galaxy. "By choosing GK8, BDACS is giving its clients the strongest possible foundation – combining ironclad security with institutional-quality governance and full regulatory alignment."

"Our mission is to set the standard for institutional digital asset infrastructure in Korea," said Harry Ryoo, CEO at BDACS. "With GK8's custody technology, we can deliver the security, policy control, and operational efficiency our clients expect – while expanding access to institutional prime services like staking through Galaxy through battle-tested infrastructure."

About GK8 by Galaxy

GK8, a Galaxy (NASDAQ: GLXY) company, provides reliable and comprehensive self-custody technology for digital assets, enabling regulated self-custody, digital asset management, and token issuance. With its patented Impenetrable Vault and uMPC technology, GK8 empowers traditional financial institutions and crypto-native companies worldwide with the tools they need to navigate the digital asset economy with confidence. In a market where trust is an institution's most valuable asset, GK8 protects the institution's reputation by setting the highest standard for digital asset custody, paving the way for the mass adoption of digital assets. For more information, please visit https://www.gk8.io/.

About Galaxy

Galaxy (NASDAQ: GLXY) (TSX: GLXY) is a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Our digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. In addition, we invest in and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and high-performance computing, meeting the growing demand for scalable energy and compute solutions in the U.S. The company is headquartered in New York City, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com.

About BDACS

BDACS is the leading regulated digital asset custodian for institutions in Korea, providing secure, compliant, and innovative prime custody solutions that enable our clients to confidently navigate the evolving digital asset landscape. As the only regulated custodian with a strategic partnership with a top-tier commercial bank in Korea, BDACS is setting the benchmark for institutional-grade digital asset custody and comprehensive suite of services designed to meet the complex needs of institutional clients, offering tailored custody solutions, seamless trade settlement, and broad market access. With the most expansive and forward-looking capabilities in the industry, BDACS is shaping the future of digital asset custody—delivering the trust, security, and operational efficiency that institutions require to drive their digital asset strategies forward in Korea and globally. For more information, please visit https://www.bdacs.co.kr/en.

