GK Resources Ltd. Announces Voluntary Cancellation of Warrants

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - GK Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX-V: NIKL) announces that effective September 24, 2019 it cancelled a total of 10,176,000 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants").

These Warrants were voluntarily cancelled by the holders thereof for no consideration. The cancelled Warrants were original issued pursuant to two private placements of units closed on June 29, 2018 and December 20, 2018.

About GK Resources Ltd.

GK Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that completed its initial public offering on March 21, 2019. On March 25, 2019, the shares of the Company began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol NIKL.

