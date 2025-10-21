Giyani's High Purity Manganese Oxide Phase 1 Qualification From Charge CCCV's Digital DNA Program

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV: EMM) (GR: A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company"), developer of the K.Hill Battery-Grade Manganese Project in Botswana ("K.Hill" or "the Project"), is pleased to announce that its High Purity Manganese Oxide ("HPMO") sample produced from its Demonstration Plant ("Demo Plant") in Johannesburg, South Africa, has been qualified by US battery technology leader Charge CCCV LLC's ("C4V") Phase 1 standards, and has proceeded to Phase 2 of C4V's Digital DNA Supply Chain Qualification Program (the "Qualification Program").

Highlights:

Giyani's HPMO has successfully met the qualification criteria of C4V's Qualification Program.

The HPMO used in the Qualification Program was produced at Giyani's Demo Plant in South Africa, and not laboratory-scale test batches.

Giyani will deliver additional quantities of HPMO from its Demo Plant to allow C4V to undertake Phase 2 and 3 trials.

Nigel Robinson , Interim Executive Chair of the Company, commented:

"The results from Phase 1 of C4V's Qualification Program are an important milestone which has enabled us to demonstrate that our HPMO product not only meets specifications, but also meets the performance criteria through C4V's coin cell analysis.

This is the first step towards determining the viability of our HPMO product through an independent third party, and will contribute to the offtake process being continued in parallel. We look forward to continuing to work together with C4V and will keep the market updated as we progress through Phases 2 and 3."

Phase 1 Qualification

Using HPMO from Giyani's Demo Plant in South Africa, C4V performed coin cell analysis as part of its Phase 1 testing of its Digital DNA Supply Chain Qualification Program. The analysis demonstrated that Giyani's HPMO meets the Phase 1 qualification criteria and will proceed to Phase 2. A coin cell test is designed to evaluate the electrochemical properties, such as first cycle efficiency, capacity, charge/discharge efficiency and density. Three phases of testing are required to qualify Giyani's HPMO across C4V's cathode partners. Phase 2 is expected to take approximately five months to complete and consists of single layer pouch cell testing to check for long cycling, cycling stability and rate testing. Phase 3 consists of multi-layer pouch cell testing with similar checks as Phase 2 and is expected to take approximately six months following the completion of Phase 2.

About Giyani

Giyani is focused on becoming the preferred western-world producer of sustainable, low-carbon high-purity battery-grade manganese for the EV and ESS industry. The Company has developed a bespoke hydrometallurgical process to produce battery-grade manganese products, for cathode precursor materials, critical for EVs and ESS.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedarplus.ca and on Giyani Metals Corp. website at https://giyanimetals.com/ .

Baasit Ali, Vice President – Supply Chain of C4V, commented:

"We are encouraged with the positive results from Phase 1 of our Digital DNA qualification program with Giyani Metals. Their HPMO product has shown promising performance during our internal evaluation and aligns well with our material and electrochemical standards. We look forward to advancing through the next phases of qualification and further strengthening our collaboration."

About C4V

C4V™ is a lithium-ion battery technology company possessing critical insights related to the optimum performance of lithium-ion batteries and Gigafactory's. C4V's discoveries have been fruitful in vastly extending battery life, safety and charge performance, however more important is the Gigafactory offering that allows emerging countries to establish their own robust manufacturing ecosystem. C4V works with industry-leading raw material suppliers and equipment supply chain to bring to market fully optimized batteries possessing key economic advantages providing the ultimate "best in class" performance for various applications and end- to-end solutions to produce them on a Gigawatt hour scale. With its unique and innovative business model C4V is rapidly gearing towards 100+GWh of cell production capacity globally by 2032 and its Digital DNA Supply Chain solution ensures materials meet the highest industry standards for performance and reliability.

For more information on C4V please visit http://www.chargecccv.com

On behalf of Giyani Metals Corp.

Nigel Robinson, Interim Executive Chair

