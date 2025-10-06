Giyani Produces High Purity Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate from Demo Plant

Successful production of HPMSM from the Demo Plant in Johannesburg, South Africa, marking a significant milestone for the Company.

HPMSM off-taker qualification trials will now commence.

Following the successful production of High Purity Manganese Oxide (" HPMO ") in Q1 2025, Giyani has now proven its dual product offering capability which positions the Company to supply its products to a broad range of potential future battery technologies and keep pace with the rapidly evolving battery market.

") in Q1 2025, Giyani has now proven its dual product offering capability which positions the Company to supply its products to a broad range of potential future battery technologies and keep pace with the rapidly evolving battery market. Giyani's Demo Plant has provided invaluable information and has derisked the final optimized process flowsheet which will now be carried forward into the design and operation of the full-scale commercial plant in Botswana.

Outlook:

The Company's focus over the next six months will now be:

To complete the Definitive Feasibility Study (" DFS ") to NI 43-101 standards. This remains on track for completion by end Q1 2026.

") to NI 43-101 standards. This remains on track for completion by end Q1 2026. Ongoing qualification of Giyani's HPMSM and HPMO product.

Nigel Robinson , Interim Executive Chair of the Company, commented:

"Achieving first production of HPMSM in Q3 2025 represents a significant milestone for the Company. The Demo Plant has been invaluable in informing the new optimized process flowsheet, developed by Giyani, over the past several months.

We will now incorporate the learning points and process changes into the DFS which remains on track for completion in Q1 2026. This significant milestone will also allow us to commence the off-taker testing phase for HPMSM with HPMO qualification already well underway.

"With the successful production of both HPMSM and HPMO, we have demonstrated our dual product offering capability, placing us in a strong position to supply the dynamic and evolving chemical requirements of the battery and energy storage market. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the team for their dedication and hard work in achieving this milestone.

Production of HPMSM from Demo Plant

The Company has successfully produced HPMSM from its Demo Plant in South Africa. First product will now be shipped to potential off-takers for initial qualification. The Demo Plant has been an invaluable asset in developing Giyani's new innovative process flowsheet. The Demo Plant assisted in the risk identification and mitigation of process risks and has unquestionably enhanced the commercial viability of the K.Hill Project. The Demo Plant has provided the Company with significant information which will be carried forward to the design and operation of the full-scale commercial plant in Botswana.

Below is a selection of images from the Demo Plant.

Manganese Market

The demand for manganese is set to rise significantly, driven by advancements in battery technologies that increasingly favour higher manganese content owing to its stabilizing properties. From 2028 onwards, new battery chemistries being developed will require greater quantities of battery-grade manganese as critical inputs. This shift in demand is largely attributed to the growing adoption of electric vehicles and energy storage solutions, both of which rely on next-generation batteries with enhanced performance and safety profiles. Giyani is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this market evolution. The Company benefits from assets located in a supportive jurisdiction, enabling it to align its project timelines with the anticipated surge in demand for battery-grade manganese.

About Giyani

Giyani is focused on becoming the preferred western-world producer of sustainable, low-carbon high-purity battery-grade manganese for the EV and ESS industry. The Company has developed a bespoke hydrometallurgical process to produce battery-grade manganese products, for cathode precursor materials, critical for EVs and ESS.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedarplus.ca and on Giyani Metals Corp. website at https://giyanimetals.com/ .

Jeffrey Stevens, Pr. Eng MSAIMM BSc Eng (Chem), who is registered with the Engineering Council of South Africa and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release. He is considered independent under NI 43-101.

On behalf of Giyani Metals Corp.

Nigel Robinson, Interim Executive Chair

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that Giyani expects to occur, are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "does not expect", "plans", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled", "forecast", "budget" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur.

Such statements include without limitation: anticipated operations in future periods, planned construction and development of its properties and facilities, and plans related to its business and other matters that may occur in the future, completion and timing of the DFS, entry into offtake agreements, and the demand for the Company's products.

All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of the relevant management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to certain assumptions, important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Giyani's ability to control or predict. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In the case of Giyani, these facts include anticipated operations in future periods, planned construction and development of its properties and facilities, and plans related to its business and other matters that may occur in the future. This information relates to analyses and other information that is based on expectations of future performance and planned work programs.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation: inherent exploration hazards and risks; risks related to exploration and development of natural resource properties; uncertainty in Giyani's ability to obtain funding; commodity price fluctuations; recent market events and conditions; risks related to governmental regulations; risks related to obtaining necessary licences and permits; risks related to Giyani's business being subject to environmental laws and regulations; risks related to the Company's mineral properties being subject to prior unregistered agreements, transfers, or claims and other defects in title; risks relating to competition from larger companies with greater financial and technical resources; risks relating to the inability to meet financial obligations under agreements to which they are a party; ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; and risks related to the Company's directors and officers becoming associated with other natural resource companies which may give rise to conflicts of interests. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect Giyani's forward-looking information. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking information or statements.

Giyani's forward-looking information is based on the reasonable beliefs, expectations and opinions of the Company's respective management on the date the statements are made, and Giyani does not assume any obligation to update forward looking information if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions change, except as required by law. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. For a complete discussion with respect to Giyani and risks associated with forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, please refer to Giyani's continuous disclosure documents which are filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Giyani Metals Corp.

Giyani Metals Corp., Sean Thijsse, VP Corporate Development, [email protected], Tel: +1 289-291-7632; Tavistock, Corporate Communications, Josephine Clerkin / Charles Vivian, [email protected], Tel: +44 20 7920 3150