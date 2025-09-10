Giyani Announces Senior Leadership Change

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV: EMM) (GR: A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company"), developer of the K.Hill battery-grade manganese project in Botswana ("the Project" or "K.Hill"), announces that effective September 10, 2025, Nigel Robinson has been appointed as Interim Executive Chair, replacing Charles FitzRoy who is leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities.

Nigel Robinson was appointed Chair of the Company in June 2025 and is expanding his role to Interim Executive Chair as the Company moves to the production of High Purity Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate ("HPMSM"), progressing offtake negotiations and focuses on execution of its definitive feasibility study (the "DFS").

Mr. Robinson brings more than a decade of senior leadership experience, having served as Chief Financial Officer and subsequently Chief Executive Officer of Central Asia Metals PLC (CAML). With over 35 years of experience as a chartered accountant in commercial businesses, he played a pivotal role in building CAML into a well-established mining company listed on the London Stock Exchange, where he continues to serve as a Non-Executive Director. Mr. Robinson holds a degree in Engineering from Lancaster University and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

The Board has appointed Stephanie Hart, an existing Non-Executive Director, to the position of Lead Independent Director, to ensure continued strong governance and independent oversight.

Mr. Robinson commented:

"This leadership transition is a necessary step in the Company's evolution as we sharpen our focus on delivering on our strategic objectives. Over the next six months, my focus will be on streamlining the business while advancing the technical aspects of the Project and engaging with potential off-takers and OEM partners as we deliver HPMSM from our Demonstration Plant.

We remain on track to achieve first production of HPMSM in Q3 2025 and are progressing well towards the issuance of our Definitive Feasibility Study that is planned for Q1 2026. During this period, the Board will also be reviewing and enhancing the Company's organizational structure to ensure we are fully prepared to move towards a Final Investment Decision and the construction of our commercial plant.

The Board remains confident in the Company's strategic direction and in the solid foundation that has been established. We are entering an exciting and pivotal stage of our journey, and we thank shareholders for their continued support as we execute on our long-term vision."

In connection with his departure, Mr. FitzRoy will resign from his positions on the Board of the Company and all of its subsidiaries.

About Giyani

Giyani is focused on becoming a preferred western-world producer of sustainable, low carbon high purity battery-grade manganese for the EV and ESS industry. The Company has developed a proprietary hydrometallurgical process to produce battery-grade manganese (HPMSM and HPMO), a lithium-ion battery cathode precursor material critical for EVs and ESS.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on Giyani Metals Corp. website at https://giyanimetals.com/ .

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Metals Corp.

Nigel Robinson, Interim Executive Chair

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that Giyani expects to occur, are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "does not expect", "plans", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled", "forecast", "budget" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur.

Such statements include without limitation: the production of HPMSM and timing thereof, and timing of the Definitive Feasibility Study or a Final Investment Decision, or completion of either at all

All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of the relevant management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to certain assumptions, important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Giyani's ability to control or predict. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In the case of Giyani, these facts include anticipated operations in future periods, planned exploration and development of its properties, and plans related to its business and other matters that may occur in the future. This information relates to analyses and other information that is based on expectations of future performance and planned work programs.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation: inherent exploration hazards and risks; risks related to exploration and development of natural resource properties; uncertainty in Giyani's ability to obtain funding; commodity price fluctuations; recent market events and conditions; risks related to the uncertainty of Mineral Resource calculations and the inclusion of Inferred Mineral Resources in economic estimation; risks related to governmental regulations; risks related to obtaining necessary licences and permits; risks related to Giyani's business being subject to environmental laws and regulations; risks related to the Company's mineral properties being subject to prior unregistered agreements, transfers, or claims and other defects in title; risks relating to competition from larger companies with greater financial and technical resources; risks relating to the inability to meet financial obligations under agreements to which they are a party; ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; and risks related to the Company's directors and officers becoming associated with other natural resource companies which may give rise to conflicts of interests. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect Giyani's forward-looking information. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking information or statements.

Giyani's forward-looking information is based on the reasonable beliefs, expectations and opinions of the Company's respective management on the date the statements are made, and Giyani does not assume any obligation to update forward looking information if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions change, except as required by law. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. For a complete discussion with respect to Giyani and risks associated with forward-looking information and forward- looking statements, please refer to Giyani's continuous disclosure documents which are filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Giyani Metals Corp.

Nigel Robinson, Interim Executive Chair, [email protected], +1 (289) 291-7632