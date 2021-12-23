Giving the Gift of Cheese with Castello is as Easy as One, Two Brie!
Dec 23, 2021, 08:00 ET
Canada's #1 speciality cheese brand partners with the country's favourite foodies to unwrap holiday cheer with paint-by-number cheeseboard templates
TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Castello Cheese Canada, the country's number one speciality cheese, is inspiring Canadians to get creative with their holiday gifting. Castello has partnered with some of Canada's top foodies to create Instagram-worthy holiday cheeseboards that anyone can recreate thanks to their three easy steps.
- Wrap it! Cheese comes in so many shapes and sizes, so add some festive paper and ribbon to some of Castello's favourite cheese types like Tickler, Danish Blue, Brie, Aged Havarti, Pineapple Cream Cheese and more. Cheese wrapping video available here
- Package it! Once the cheese is wrapped, place it in a beautiful open basket and roll up some paint-by-number cheeseboard templates that will allow anyone to recreate six Pinterest worthy cheeseboards created by Canada's favourite foodies.
- Present it! Build your favourite cheeseboard from the templates provided to recreate a stunning cheeseboard masterpiece that can be assembled together for a fun family activity.
Cheese is a versatile ingredient that can be enjoyed in a variety of ways, but this year, these six foodies from coast-to-coast shared stunning cheeseboards on their social media networks featuring Castello Cheese, renowned for its quality and premium taste:
Laurie Côté (@lauriedouceur)
Jérémie Latreille (@lefitcook)
Snejana Andreeva (@themodernnonna)
Diala Canelo (@dialaskitchen)
Taylor Kaye (@thetaylorkaye)
Viranlly Liemena (@viranlly)
"When it comes to building cheeseboards, it doesn't have to be complicated," said Canadian radio and TV personality and lifestyle expert Taylor Kaye. "Castello has an impressive lineup of premium, mouth-watering cheese types that create the perfect starting point for any board; then just build it out from there with a variety of textures, tastes and colours."
Hi-res images of all cheeseboards and templates are available here.
To learn more about Castello Cheese visit www.castellocheese.com.
Facebook: @CastelloCanada Instagram: @CastelloCheeseCanada
SOURCE Castello
For further information: please contact Evangeline PR: Sandy Caetano, 416-500-1135, [email protected]; Sherri Zielinski, 647-999-2567, [email protected]
Share this article