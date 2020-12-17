Giving back in 2020: Western Financial Group fulfills promise to the community

"Our commitment as an organization to our local communities hasn't changed, and we continue to give back where we live and work through various initiatives," said Kenny Nicholls, President and CEO of Western Financial Group. "Giving back is part of who Western is. Though things may look a bit different this year, we have still been really successful in supporting communities across Canada."

Fundraising efforts from Western Financial Group and the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation have raised over $500,000 for communities across Canada, making 2020 one of the Foundation's most successful years ever. The Foundation was humbled and proud to accept a total of nearly $150,000 in donations from Western's valued insurance partners.

Western Financial Group Insurance Solutions raises $90,000 for the United Way

Virtual speakers and agency tours replaced previous years' impactful in-person events during the 2020 Winnipeg United Way Campaign, our most successful yet with a final investment of nearly $90,000 in the Winnipeg community.

"We saw 22% more participation; a total of 78% of our Winnipeg team rallied to help Winnipeg contend with COVID-19 impacts," said Matt Friesen, Manager Commercial Sales, GIS and United Way Campaign Co-Chair. "I am very proud of our entire committee and leadership for being able to band together to achieve these amazing results."

GivingTuesday | December 1, 2020

Western was pleased to participate in GivingTuesday 2020, the global day of generosity, with a $45,000 grass-roots donation. Each of Western's team members allocated $25 from Western to one of four causes aligned with the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation's giving pillars.

Community Food and Nutrition Emergency Fund Program

The Community Food and Nutrition Emergency Fund Program combatted food insecurity in local communities. The Western Financial Group Communities Foundation and Western Financial Group provided 225,000 meals to registered organizations struggling to maintain their nutrition programs due to COVID-19.

Quote to Give Campaign

For every new insurance quote, Western donated $5 to the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation, raising $35,000 to support local communities through Foundation giving.

Grassroots Sponsorships

Western's branch teams stay active supporting local clubs, teams, and organizations through sponsorships and volunteering year-round. These many small contributions help keep our towns and cities vibrant and spirited.

Radiothon of Hope and Healing (St. Boniface Hospital Foundation – Winnipeg, MB )

) Coldest Night of the Year (Samaritan House Safe and Warm Shelter – Brandon, MB )

) YWCA's Homeless Project and Women's Resource Center – Brandon, MB

Christmas Tree Charity Auction (Sheep River Mental Health Trust – Okotoks, AB )

) Personalized "Congrats Grad" Billboards for Drive-By Graduation Ceremony – High River, AB

Western Financial Group Communities Foundation

Western considers it a responsibility to make a positive impact in the communities we serve. Our fundraising initiatives contributed over $215,000 to local charities and municipal projects in 2020. The Foundation:

Helped 121 future leaders further their education or training through Western Inspirational Awards of $750 each

each Awarded 25 infrastructure grants for a total of $125,000 to improve community infrastructure and maintain the places where our communities gather

"We are committed to all of our local communities across the country, and this year is no different. We had to think outside the box to ensure we are still fundraising and contributing, especially when many have been hit so hard this year," said Laurette LaPlante, Director of the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation.

Western Financial Group Inc.

Western is a diversified insurance services company that has cared for the insurance needs of over one million Canadians for more than one hundred years. Headquartered in High River, Alberta, Western provides personal, business and life insurance services through nearly 180 locations, affiliates, and online. With a skilled and growing team, Western provides the right protection for all Canadians.

Western is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company.

