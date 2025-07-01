Gitxsan Hereditary Chiefs Advocate for Respect of Indigenous Laws to Safeguard Cultural Heritage

HAZELTON, BC, July 1, 2025 /CNW/ - As Canada Day prompts reflection on reconciliation, twelve Gitxsan Hereditary Chiefs are launching a vital awareness campaign. This initiative highlights Gitxsan Ayoo k (laws) and their essential role in guiding responsible land development and fostering self-determined economic growth on Gitxsan Laxyip (traditional land). The campaign aims to deepen understanding and foster greater awareness among Gitxsan youth and all Canadians, fostering connection to Gitxsan culture and way of life.

The Chiefs recognize that upholding ayoo k is crucial for preserving unique Gitxsan culture, traditions and sanctity of their laxyip. Their commitment to the Gitxsan Nation's long-term well-being and prosperity is rooted in millennia of traditional stewardship, which must continue to be respected today.

"For generations, our responsibility has been to ensure a thriving future for the huwilp (Gitxsan houses) and the Gitxsan people," says Simoogit Geel, Catherine Blackstock. "This means protecting our land, our culture, and our way of life while also building an economically strong nation. Today, we seek balance: development that strengthens our community so our children and grandchildren can continue to live and prosper on our ancestral lands, and respect for our environment and laws so we can lead our own way forward."

The Gitxsan Nation has presided over 35,000 square kilometres of Gitxsan Laxyip in Northwestern British Columbia since time immemorial. This campaign ensures Gitxsan Ayoo k is understood and respected, safeguarding the land and its resources for future generations.

"Our ayoo k are living systems governing our relationship with the land and with each other," explains Simoogit Gwiiyeehl, Brian Williams. "This campaign reflects our commitment to protect our laxyip for future generations. Respect for these laws is essential to true reconciliation and the survival of our way of life."

For more information about the Gitxsan Nation, visit: https://gitxsan.ca/

This release is on behalf of twelve Hereditary Gitxsan Chiefs:

Delgamuukw, Geel, Gitluudaahlxw, Gwiiyeehl, Gyetm Galdoo, Kliiyeem Lax Ha, Luutkudziiwus, Mauus, Wii Eelast, Wii Mukwilixw, Wosimlaxha and Yagosip

