GitKraken Acquires BigBrassBand, Creator of Git Integration for Jira

With more than 3.6 million users from 10,000 companies, BigBrassBand's Git Integration for Jira is the most popular paid app in the Atlassian Marketplace for integrating Git and Jira DevOps workflows. This acquisition brings together more than 6 million Git users worldwide, and will unlock exciting possibilities for developers and DevOps teams centered around Git.

Git Integration for Jira combines Git data and workflows into a Jira team's project and issue-oriented context, while GitKraken presents Jira issues and projects to developers in a highly visual, intuitive, Git environment. By leveraging GitKraken and Git Integration for Jira, teams using Git and Jira can now switch seamlessly between multiple developer workspaces while maintaining access to all the Git repo information and actions they need.

"Developers love GitKraken because it makes Git simpler, faster, and more powerful for their development teams," GitKraken CEO, Wayne Williams said. "The acquisition of Git Integration for Jira enables us to further enhance Git productivity for millions of companies that leverage both Git and Jira. We look forward to continuing to extend and enhance the capabilities of both products."

GitKraken's Git client offers its users an intuitive Git GUI and powerful CLI to help software teams of all sizes onboard new developers to Git by providing robust integrations with GitHub , GitLab , Bitbucket , Azure DevOps , Jira and Trello. GitKraken's intuitive interface surfaces all the powerful functionality that is otherwise difficult to leverage in Git and facilitates team collaboration around Git tasks.

"Teams rely heavily on Git to manage all aspects of software development, and Git Integration for Jira provides visibility, accountability and automation for all stakeholders in Jira, regardless of technical know-how," stated BigBrassBand CEO, Adam Wride, "Joining the GitKraken team will allow us to offer even better Git productivity to individual developers while coordinating with teams to accomplish their goals."

Git Integration for Jira helps development teams integrate any flavor of Git repository—along with popular hosting services GitHub, GitLab, Azure DevOps, AWS CodeCommit, Atlassian Bitbucket and Gerrit—into Atlassian's Jira platform. It is supported on Jira Cloud, Jira Data Center and Jira Server, and it complies with the highest standards in the Atlassian Marketplace.

The company will further increase its investment in both products to serve its large user base around the world. In fact, today, GitKraken and Git Integration for Jira both released new features for developers, testers, product managers and project managers. These new versions enable seamless bi-directional transitions between the desktop client and Jira.

The latest Git Integration for Jira releases for Jira Cloud , Server and Data Center now provide "deep links" for commits, branches, and tags to open them directly in GitKraken.

GitKraken v8 release provides the ability to open commits and file diffs related to Jira issues in Git Integration for Jira, enabling quick transitions between the two tools.

These two leading tools joining forces means the future of Git-driven development will continue to get faster, easier and more powerful. Developers and Agile DevOps teams can expect their experience working with GitKraken and Git Integration for Jira to continue to improve, enabling even greater Git productivity.

Developers can download GitKraken for free or start a free trial of Git Integration for Jira .

About GitKraken

GitKraken is an Arizona-based software company with headquarters in Scottsdale, AZ, and EU offices in Spain. It offers the leading provider of Git productivity and collaboration solutions for Agile DevOps teams from companies around the world. GitKraken is used by 2.5 million developers from more than 75,000 companies. The company was founded as Axosoft in 2002 and, in 2020, took on strategic equity investment from Resurgens Technology Partners, a private equity firm that is focused on high-growth software companies.

About BigBrassBand

BigBrassBand is a Virginia-based software company with team members around the world. It launched the Git Integration for Jira app on the Atlassian Marketplace in 2012, which is now the highest-rated, top-selling, Git integration on the Atlassian Marketplace. The company's product is trusted by more than 10,000 companies. BigBrassBand is a Platinum Atlassian Marketplace Partner, Cloud Fortified and Data Center Approved. It has further invested in enterprise-grade reliability and security, completing a SOC2 security audit in July 2021.

