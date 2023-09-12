Girl Guides of Canada welcomes Shannon Benner as new CEO

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Girl Guides of Canada–Guides du Canada (GGC) is excited to announce that Shannon Benner will be joining the team in the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective September 25, 2023.

Ms. Benner is an inspirational, passionate and purpose-driven leader who champions GGC's Vision and Mission. She joins GGC from 4-H Canada where, in the last 10 years as CEO, she's had an immense impact advancing positive youth development and strong communities.

"After an extensive, thoughtful search, we truly believe that Ms. Benner is the right leader to strategically propel GGC forward," says Sarah Govan-Sisk, Chair of the Board at Girl Guides of Canada. "We look forward to welcoming Ms. Benner to the team as we continue to build a strong foundation on which we can create a better world, by girls, and build spaces for girls to just be themselves."

In accepting the position with GGC, Ms. Benner says, "As a girl in Girl Guides, I was introduced to the outdoors, critical life skills and more, but what impacted me most were the opportunities we had to help others. These experiences led me to pursue a career path in the youth-serving sector and I am excited to return to where it all started to fulfill my promise again to 'do my best' and help girls in Canada thrive."

Ms. Benner has previously held roles with Outward Bound, as well as The Princeton Blairstown Center at Princeton University, and the Tim Horton Children's Foundation. For close to a decade, she has been actively engaged with the United Nations supporting the advancement of youth policy and was awarded one of Canada's Top 50 Leaders awards in 2021 for her work in the youth serving sector.

GGC is the leading organization for girls and women in Canada and a catalyst for girls empowering girls. In Girl Guides, girls ages 5-17 have the opportunity to try new experiences, challenge themselves and build their confidence.

ABOUT GIRL GUIDES OF CANADA

Girl Guides of Canada–Guides du Canada (GGC) is a place where girls can just be themselves, build connections and discover real experiences together with friends. In Guiding, girls from 5-17 meet with girls their own age in an inclusive space to explore what matters to them. With programming options ranging from innovative STEM activities to outdoor adventures and discussions on mental health and healthy relationships, girls in Guiding can customize their experience to dive into the topics relevant to them – all with the support of women volunteers who are committed to positively impacting their lives.

