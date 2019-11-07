Girl Guides of Canada and BlackBerry Join Forces to Educate Next Generation of Cybersecurity Experts; Launches Digital Defenders Program

This innovative new programming will empower girls as digital citizens while giving them access to invaluable hands-on knowledge that might not be available to them otherwise. Following age-appropriate content for each branch of GGC from Sparks (ages 5-6) to Rangers (ages 17-18), girls will learn:

How computers, encryption and malware work

How data travels

How authentication works to protect information

How pen testing and hacking work

How cybersecurity creates layers of protection

How patches and firewalls protect computers

How machine learning is predicting and preventing cyber attacks

"At Girl Guides, we're focused on empowering girls with the relevant skills that will help them soar," said Jill Zelmanovits, CEO, GGC. "Girls have told us they want to know more about how they can protect themselves, their devices and their information online so they're prepared to navigate the digital world they live in and to learn about potential careers in technology. BlackBerry is an incredibly innovative cybersecurity brand and we're thrilled to be working with them."

The Digital Defenders activities aim to fuel girls' interests in how cybersecurity technologies work, but also gives them opportunities to discover possible pathways to future careers and to connect with women mentors in the cybersecurity field. Along the way, as with all Girl Guide programs, girls will build skills in critical thinking, problem solving, creativity, observation and teamwork. Girls who complete the programming will earn a Digital Defenders crest that they can proudly display to show off their newfound cyber-smarts.

"As the frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks continues to grow, the need to be cyber savvy when it comes to things like staying safe online and protecting personal information has never been more important," said Sarah Tatsis, VP, Advanced Technology Development Labs, BlackBerry. "As a former Girl Guide myself, I know first-hand how adept the organization is at fostering a passion and curiosity in girls that they continue to take with them throughout their lives. I'm confident that the program will spark interest in countless girls across the country, embedding a skill-set that will be extremely valuable in our increasingly connected world where top cybersecurity talent is both scarce and in high demand."

To learn more about the GGC and BlackBerry Digital Defenders program, please visit www.girlguides.ca/digitaldefenders.

About Girl Guides of Canada

Girl Guides of Canada–Guides du Canada (GGC) empowers every girl in Guiding to discover herself and be everything she wants to be. In Guiding, girls from 5-17 meet with girls their own age in a safe, inclusive space to explore what matters to them. With programming options ranging from innovative STEM activities to outdoor adventures and discussions on mental health and healthy relationships, girls in Guiding can customize their experience to dive into the topics relevant to them. Girl Guides is where girls take the lead, put their ideas into action and jump into awesome activities – all with the support of engaged Guiders who are committed to positively impacting their lives. Guiding is all about supporting girls as they take on challenges and grab hold of every opportunity that comes their way. For more information visit GirlGuides.ca and follow @girlguidesofcanada.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB;TSX: BB) is a trusted security software and services company that provides enterprises and governments with the technology they need to secure the Internet of Things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company is unwavering in its commitment to safety, cybersecurity and data privacy, and leads in key areas such as artificial intelligence, endpoint security and management, encryption and embedded systems. For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

SOURCE Girl Guides of Canada

For further information: Media Contact: Girl Guides Media Relations: Kaitlyn Saint - Veritas Communications on behalf of Girl Guides of Canada, (416) 646-1843, saint@veritasinc.com; BlackBerry Media Relations: (519) 597-7273, mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Related Links

www.girlguides.ca

