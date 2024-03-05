Gincor Werx Announces the Acquisition of Wiltsie Truck Bodies Ltd.

NEWMARKET, ON, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Gincor Werx is very pleased to announce the recent acquisition of Wiltsie Truck Bodies Ltd. effective February 29, 2024. Wiltsie brings expertise, tradition, and devotion in custom truck body designs. They offer a diverse line of rugged and dependable products including dump trucks and truck bodies along with pony trailer and flat decks. Located in Aylmer, Ontario, Wiltsie also offers parts and service to all their customers for truck body repairs, sandblasting and painting, custom fabrication, wheelbase changes and lift-axle calibrations. Gincor is proud to carry on the Canadian owned tradition that Russ Wiltsie and his family have been running for over 60 years.

Luc Stang, President, and CEO of Gincor Werx shared his thoughts noting that "We are pleased with the opportunity to build on the foundation of the Wiltsie family business from the Aylmer, Ontario, community. This foundation and its client base have been built by men and women who have a passion for the industry where it all happens. It's all about the people and that's what makes this latest acquisition a great fit for all stakeholders. We look forward to bringing Gincor Werx to the former Wiltsie Truck Body team to help enrich the lives of each other and those we serve and partner with. Welcome to the family."

WD Capital (www.wdcapital.ca) acted as M&A Advisor to Gincor Werx. and Wildeboer Dellelce, LLP (www.wildlaw.ca) acted as legal counsel to Gincor Werx.

About Gincor Werx

With four decades of experience and expertise in the custom manufacturing of vocational vehicles, Gincor Werx is an industry leader known for its quality workmanship and technical innovation. Their product offering includes dump bodies, snow and ice equipment, flat decks, and van bodies. Gincor is also a leader in trailer manufacturing offering heavy haul, tag, step deck and live bottom along with equipment and service. Through the acquisition of Drivetec Manufacturing in 2022, Gincor is the official distributor of Chelsea Parker truck hydraulics. They bring expertise in service and installing hydraulics, drivelines, suspension systems, and vehicle alterations. The acquisition of Durabody Industries in 2015 marked the beginning of rapid growth for the corporation with the ultimate goal of strengthening its overall product portfolio. The acquisition of JC Trailers in 2016 and Gincor Trailer Werx in 2017 enhanced their product offering to an already solid industry identity.

SOURCE Gincor Werx

For further information: Brian Jagger, VP, Human Resources, [email protected]; Christian Stang, VP, Business Development, [email protected]