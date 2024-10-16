Gina Livy's revolutionary program focuses on healthy lifestyle transformation - no counting or measuring required

With a vibrant community filled with optimism, multiple successful programs, prestigious awards, and a Dragon's Den offer under her belt, Gina Livy and The Livy Method continue to break new ground in the health and wellness industry. The January 2025 program launch signals the beginning of a transformative era for those seeking sustainable health and lifestyle improvements – physically, mentally and emotionally.

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Gina Livy, founder and CEO of The Livy Method, celebrates a monumental milestone as she enters the fifth year of her groundbreaking healthy living program. With 30 years of experience in the industry, Gina continues to empower and transform lives through her method. With over 277,000 participants – many of whom were referred by successful members - recognition as one of WXN's Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada, and a thriving community across more than 55 countries, and a podcast with over 5 million downloads and ten best-selling books, Gina's approach has proven to be a powerful tool for those seeking healthy, sustainable lifestyle changes.

Gina Livy and The Livy Method continue to break new ground in the health and wellness industry. Post this Gina Livy, founder and CEO of The Livy Method (CNW Group/The Livy Method)

The Livy Method is a 91-day guided program focused on healthy living, designed to help participants live healthier -- through a sustainable, non-restrictive approach to food that supports members mentally, emotionally, and physically.

At the heart of The Livy Method is a people-powered philosophy. It's not about restricting habits or extreme measures. There's no calorie counting, weighing or measuring your food—it's about providing personalized support and daily encouragement to make adopting a healthy way of living, both achievable and maintainable.

The Livy Method is driven by compassion and clarity. Gina and her team of experts genuinely care about each member's success, offering daily check-ins, exclusive insights, and real-time encouragement through a welcoming online community.

Gina Livy Appears on Dragon's Den

On Thursday, October 11, Gina Livy brought The Livy Method to a national audience through her appearance on Dragon's Den. In this highly anticipated episode, Gina shared her passion and the unique, community-focused approach that has made The Livy Method a success. The exposure is poised to take this best-kept secret to new heights, reaching even more individuals seeking lasting change to their health.

"My experience on Dragon's Den was a chance to share my vision and the stories of thousands of members who have found success with The Livy Method. It's a privilege to bring this community to a broader audience, and I'm excited for what's next," said Livy.

Exciting New Events & Initiatives

The Livy Method continues to innovate, offering new program options and tools to enhance their members' journey. Highlights include:

New Menopause Program: A tailored offering designed to support women through this life stage, making healthy changes accessible for everyone.

A tailored offering designed to support women through this life stage, making healthy changes accessible for everyone. Enhanced Digital Experience: The Livy Method app, now featuring Livy AI, provides daily guidance to support participants "every step of the way."

The Livy Method app, now featuring Livy AI, provides daily guidance to support participants "every step of the way." In-Person Events: Gina Livy will be making appearances at two upcoming shows National Menopause Show: October 26, 2024 . Metro Toronto Convention Centre Menopause is a significant life transition that can bring about changes in metabolism and overall health. Gina will be providing attendees with the opportunity to meet her and insights on how women can support their well-being during this time. National Women's Show: November 8 – 10, 2024. Metro Toronto Convention Centre Gina will be hitting the main stage all three days sharing how The Livy Method supports women in creating sustainable lifestyle changes.

Gina Livy will be making appearances at two upcoming shows

January 2025 Program Launch Now Open for Enrollment

The next Livy Method program launches in January 2025, with sign-up available now. With high demand and a limited capacity, this program offers personalized support, daily check-ins, and a nutrient-dense food guide to help members achieve their goals. With a focus on accessibility, members can use real, everyday foods they can find at any grocery store, ensuring that healthy living fits seamlessly into their lives.

"Seeing the growth and success of The Livy Method has been incredible, and I am excited to continue helping even more people achieve their goals," said Dr. Beverly David, Clinical Psychologist and guest expert with The Livy Method. "Gina's dedication to her members' well-being sets her apart, and the new program promises to build on that foundation."

For more information, visit www.ginalivy.com.

About Gina Livy

Gina Livy has been helping people achieve their healthy lifestyle goals for over 30 years, showing that it's accessible, affordable, doable, and sustainable. Alongside coaching, Gina has published ten #1 best-selling books on Amazon.ca and launched The Livy Method companion app, inspiring over 275,000 members worldwide.

SOURCE The Livy Method

Media Contact: Natalie Banaszak, PRAXIS PR, [email protected], 416-892-9607