GIGABYTE Riding Hot Streaks and Launches Two More 4K Gaming Monitors with HDMI 2.1 Support

Riding the FV43U's popularity and hot sales record, GIGABYTE continues its triumphant run, launching two other 4K gaming monitors with the HDMI 2.1 support as well. The 32-inch AORUS FI32U and the 48-inch AORUS FO48U are arriving shortly. In addition to the advanced hardware specs, these two 4K displays offer the perfect mix of resolution and size that PC and new-gen console gamers have long been waiting for when seeking a 4K gaming monitor.

Being one of the fastest, most responsive 4K gaming monitors, the FI32U focuses on PC gamers who are rocking top-shelf graphics cards, like an RTX 3080 to make smooth 4K gaming a reality. This 32-inch monitor is currently the only 4K gaming monitor hitting the market now that packs in HDMI 2.1 and SuperSpeed IPS up to 144Hz/1ms GTG, guaranteeing buttery smooth 4K gaming in beautiful colors and contrast at the same time.

Targeting the new-gen console players, the big-sized FO48U is the world's first 48-inch gaming monitor featuring a premium OLED panel. Devices like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X can take full advantage of its HDMI 2.1 bandwidth to unleash the latest 4K/120Hz gaming performance. The FO48U is also equipped with the soundbar-caliber Space Audio to further immerse gamers in their favorite gaming worlds.

For more details about the GIGABYTE AORUS 4K display lineup and their strong gaming feature sets, please visit: https://www.aorus.com/monitors/4k

