TAIPEI, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, officially announces the global availability of its next-gen gaming laptops--the GAMING A16 PRO and GAMING A18. Expanding the 2025 GAMING Series lineup, both models combine uncompromised power with portable design, featuring up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 Laptop GPUs and GIGABYTE's exclusive GiMATE AI Agent. With over 12 hours of battery life, these ultra-slim laptops deliver intelligent performance and immersive experiences for gamers and creators alike.

GIGABYTE Announces Availability of GAMING A16 PRO and GAMING A18 Laptops

Built for hybrid gaming and AI workflows, the GAMING A16 PRO and GAMING A18 integrate top-tier technologies, including NVIDIA DLSS 4, NVIDIA Studio, and support for NVIDIA NIM microservices. GiMATE, GIGABYTE's proprietary AI agent, enables intuitive "Press and Speak" control for performance tuning, fan adjustment, privacy functions, and more. The laptops also feature WQXGA 165Hz high-refresh displays with 3ms response time, Dolby Atmos® spatial audio, and a newly designed keyboard with enlarged keycaps and 1.7mm key travel for maximum accuracy and comfort. A built-in MUX Switch further optimizes GPU performance on demand.

The GIGABYTE GAMING A16 PRO is engineered for gamers who demand power in a compact chassis. Equipped with the advanced WINDFORCE Infinity EX cooling system and Frost Fan with 158 asymmetric blades, it delivers efficient thermal performance at up to 115W GPU power--all in a chassis under 20mm thin and just 2.3kg. A 180° lay-flat hinge adds versatility for collaborative usage.

Meanwhile, the GIGABYTE GAMING A18 brings the same elite-grade specs as A16 to a bolder chassis. With a 2.8kg frame and 20mm slim profile, it features a surround-vent cooling design for consistent thermal stability across extended sessions. The expansive 18-inch display offers a more immersive experience, making it ideal for both gaming and productivity-focused users who prioritize screen real estate.

With Type-C PD 3.0 fast charging support and all-day battery performance, the GAMING A16 PRO and GAMING A18 are designed to balance performance, endurance, and mobility. Sales may vary by region and are subject to the actual launch schedule of local e-tailers and retailers. For more details, please visit: GAMING A16 PRO and GAMING A18 .

SOURCE GIGABYTE

Jessica Yu, [email protected]