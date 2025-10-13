TAIPEI, Oct. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announces its latest energy-efficient AI supercomputing solution, AI TOP ATOM, will be officially on the market on October 15th. AI TOP ATOM is powered by the NVIDIA Grace Blackwell GB10 Superchip , designed for on-premises AI development and brings supercomputer performance to the desktop. With the preinstalled NVIDIA AI software stack, it is ideal for rapid prototyping, fine-tuning, and inference within a compact form factor.

GIGABYTE Announces its Personal AI Supercomputer AI TOP ATOM Will be Available Globally on October 15

Equipped with 128GB unified system memory and up to 4TB SSD, AI TOP ATOM delivers up to 1 petaFLOP of FP4 AI performance and supports large-scale models up to 200 billion parameters on-premises. For advanced workloads, users can connect two AI TOP ATOMs using the built-in NVIDIA ConnectX-7 NIC to handle models up to 405 billion parameters. Despite its immense power, the system is housed in a compact chassis, enabling seamless operation regardless of space limitations.

AI TOP ATOM is leveraged with NVIDIA AI software stack, a full-stack solution for generative AI workloads, including tools, frameworks, libraries to accelerate AI development. It also integrates seamlessly with GIGABYTE's exclusive AI TOP Utility, a software with an intuitive interface for model fine-tuning, inference, and deployment across large language models (LLMs), large multimodal models (LMMs), and modern machine learning (ML) applications.

From AI developers and researchers to students and institutions, GIGABYTE AI TOP ATOM delivers a flexible and cost-efficient solution to accelerate AI innovation across industries. For more information, please visit GIGABYTE official website .

