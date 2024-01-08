TAIPEI, Jan. 8, 2024 /CNW/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, proudly presents the full lineup of next-gen AI Gaming Laptops at CES 2024, leading featured models – AORUS 16X and GIGABYTE G6X. These AI Gaming Laptops are built to accomplish generative AI workloads faster, while providing longer battery life and seamless AI software experience.

GIGABYTE Debuts Next-Gen 16-inch AI Gaming Laptops at CES 2024

As a significant milestone in the era of AI, GIGABYTE AI Gaming Laptops deliver up to 20 times faster performance for generative AI workloads by adopting NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 40 series laptop GPUs. A dedicated Copilot key is also introduced to AORUS 16X and GIGABYTE G6X for quick access to Microsoft's Copilot in Windows, instantly activating the AI assistant at users' service.

The newly launched AI Nexus app, exclusively available on the 2024 AORUS AI gaming laptop models including the AORUS 16X, features a suite of AI-powered utilities. AI Power Gear extends battery life through dynamic iGPU/dGPU switch. AI Boost improves gaming performance by detecting and overlocking automatically. Lastly, AI Generator includes various generative-AI apps for quick startup. These utilities altogether deliver a seamless AI experience on AORUS AI Gaming Laptops.

Leading the new lineup of GIGABYTE AI Gaming Laptops, the AORUS 16X and GIGABYTE G6X both feature modern 16-inch displays in a 16:10 aspect ratio, delivering immersive visuals and gaming advantages. Powered by the upgraded WINDFORCE Infinity Cooling, the AORUS 16X harnesses up to Intel® Core™ i9-14900HX processor and up to GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU for maximum power on both cores. The WINDFORCE Infinity Cooling also features Icy Touch design and 0dB Cooling, providing user-friendly keyboard control and zero fan noise environment.

The AORUS 16X and GIGABYTE G6X are designed to suffice present-day video streaming and entertainment. With 4-sided Slim Bezels, they provide 90% or higher screen-to-body ratio for a more immersive view. The sensory experience is further elevated with Dolby Atmos® and the virtual 5.1.2-channel along with surround sound, making the two new 16-inch laptops user's personal cinema. In addition, the AORUS 16X supports Dolby Vision® to unlock the full potential of HDR technology.

These new laptops join the previously announced AORUS 17 and AORUS 15, powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, providing longer battery life thanks to the optimized AI workflows with the introduction of the Neural Processing Unit (NPU), to bolster the full lineup of GIGABYTE AI Gaming Laptops. Explore more details at: https://bit.ly/GIGABYTE_2024_CES_Laptop

SOURCE GIGABYTE

For further information: Jessica Yu, [email protected]