TAIPEI, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, continues its award-winning legacy in 2025 by receiving both iF and Red Dot Design Awards for its outstanding product designs across the innovation lineup. This recognition highlights GIGABYTE's excellence in both performance and aesthetics, while also reaffirming our commitment to making AI innovation accessible to everyone.

GIGABYTE Continues Red Dot & iF Winning Streak with Cutting-Edge Design Across Product Lines

GIGABYTE motherboards, the B650E AORUS STEALTH ICE, Z890 AERO G, Z890 AI TOP, and TRX50 AI TOP, have been honored with the 2025 iF Design Award for their sleek aesthetics, DIY-friendly design, and Ultra Durable™ components. These designs are also recognized for enabling advanced AI computing and fine-tuning, while delivering high performance, scalability, and next-generation connectivity. Notably, the B650E AORUS STEALTH ICE stands out by delivering the world's first pure white motherboard with a reverse connector, combining minimalist elegance with cutting-edge engineering.

Remarkably, the B650E AORUS STEALTH ICE and TRX50 AI TOP also received recognition from the Red Dot Jury for their aesthetic and innovative design. In addition, several motherboard lineups, X870E AORUS XTREME AI TOP, Z890 AORUS XTREME AI TOP, Z890 AORUS MASTER AI TOP, and Z890 AERO D, earned prestigious honors in the 2025 Red Dot Design Award for their DIY-friendly design and AI integration.

Furthermore, the Red Dot Design Award recognition also extended to GIGABYTE's PC gaming case, the C500 PANORAMIC STEALTH ICE. The case impressed the jury with its user-centric design, featuring a full-size tempered glass panel for a 270-degree panoramic view, a tool-less panel design, reverse connector support to eliminate cable clutter, pre-installed ARGB fans with built-in ARGB hub, and optimized airflow ensures reliable cooling from the inside out.

GIGABYTE's award-winning products combine sleek, modern design with engineering precision, demonstrating GIGABYTE's leadership in creating solutions tailored for gamers, content creators, and professionals, ushering in a new aesthetic era of local AI computing. Discover more about our award-winning products at: GIGABYTE AWARDS .

