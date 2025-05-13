GIGABYTE AORUS MASTER 16 AI PC Wins COMPUTEX 2025 Best Choice Award for Industry-Leading Innovation

TAIPEI, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, continues to shine globally with cutting-edge innovation. Building on a legacy of international accolades such as the Red Dot and iF Design Awards, GIGABYTE now celebrates the COMPUTEX 2025 Best Choice Award for its latest flagship AI PC, the AORUS MASTER 16 . Recognized for its next-gen AI capability, user-centric design, and immersive entertainment experience, this award further solidifies GIGABYTE's leadership in the AI PC era and highlights its influential role in redefining how we create, play, and connect through intelligent computing.

At the core of the AORUS MASTER 16's award-winning appeal is its ability to deliver exceptional AI computing performance without compromise. Equipped with the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 Processor 275HX and up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU, it enables cutting-edge capabilities such as real-time ray tracing, LLM inference, and AI-driven content generation. To sustain the high level of performance, the device features the industry-leading WINDFORCE Infinity EX cooling system with dual-fan architecture, up to 230W thermal capacity, Icy Touch keyboard zone, and 0dB ambient mode, ensuring optimal efficiency under pressure and comfort at all times.

For an immersive user experience, the AORUS MASTER 16 features a stunning 16-inch OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, Dolby Vision® HDR, and DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, delivering ultra-vivid, color-accurate visuals ideal for gaming and creative workflows. The display also supports NVIDIA G-SYNC, ensuring tear-free, ultra-smooth frame delivery even in fast-paced scenarios. Audio is equally elevated with Dolby Atmos® and dual-force speakers, enhancing bass output by up to 20% and dynamically adapting surround sound for deep, cinematic immersion.

Elevating AI interaction, the AORUS MASTER 16 integrates GiMATE, GIGABYTE's exclusive AI agent powered by a large language model (LLM). GiMATE simplifies laptop control through its intuitive "Press and Speak" feature, letting users manage performance modes, fan speeds, and audio profiles via natural voice commands. Furthermore, the onboard GiMATE Creator connects directly to Hugging Face, offering seamless access to the latest generative AI models, making it the industry's first mobile design hub ready for AI experimentation and deployment.

The award-winning AORUS MASTER 16 will be showcased among GIGABYTE's latest innovations at COMPUTEX 2025. To explore GIGABYTE's full range of integrated AI solutions, visit https://bit.ly/COMPUTEX2025_GIGABYTE . For more details on consumer hardware products, visit https://bit.ly/GIGABYTE_Event_COMPUTEX2025

SOURCE GIGABYTE

