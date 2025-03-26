GIGABYTE Announces AORUS SUPREME 5 High-End Pre-Built Gaming PC Now Available in North America

TAIPEI, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- The world's leading computer brand, GIGABYTE, is bringing its high-performance pre-built gaming PC, AORUS SUPREME 5, to the North American market. Designed for gamers and power users seeking seamless performance without the complexity of building a PC, this pre-built system combines preinstalled Windows 11, cutting-edge high-end hardware of an AMD Ryzen™ 7 9800X3D processor, an X870E AORUS PRO motherboard and up to NVIDIA RTX 5090 graphics cards. The system also leverages optimized cooling and user-friendly features for an unparalleled gaming experience. Additionally, users can adjust hardware settings, fine-tune performance, and synchronize RGB lighting with other GIGABYTE hardware through the GIGABYTE Control Center.

Designed with users' needs in mind, the EZ designs on AORUS SUPREME 5 include tool-free accessibility side-opening glass panel access to the interior for quick maintenance and standard-sized components for hassle-free compatibility and scalability. The built-in easy-to-clean magnetic dust filter maintains efficient airflow for long-term system stability. Combined with a comprehensive set of I/O ports, including one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C, four USB 3.0 ports, and audio jacks on the top-front panel, while four USB 3.2 Gen 1 and three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports at the backside for diverse connectivity.

Equipped with an AMD Ryzen™ 7 9800X3D processor and an X870E AORUS PRO motherboard, GIGABYTE applied X3D Turbo mode to optimize core distribution, bandwidth tuning, and power balancing to boost performance by up to 18% on AORUS SUPREME 5. Meanwhile, the revolutionary AI suite, D5 Bionics Corsa, integrates software, hardware, and firmware to boost DDR5 memory performance and reduce load times. The system can be configured with up to an RTX™ 5090 graphics card, featuring NVIDIA DLSS 4 technology for stunning visuals and ultra-smooth gameplay.

Alongside its powerful performance, the AORUS SUPREME 5 is equipped with an all-around cooling solution, featuring AORUS WATERFORCE II 360 all-in-one liquid cooler for CPU heat dissipation, signature WINDFORCE cooling system with newly designed Hawk Fan, and server-grade thermal conductive gel to ensure stable performance during heavy load tasks. While the quad-fan configuration boasts superior cooling efficiency and optimized airflow in the chassis.

GIGABYTE also introduces AORUS SUPREME 5 ICE, a sleek variant designed for white PC build seekers, set to be on the market at the end of March. For more details, visit the official product page, and check Newegg for purchasing availability.

