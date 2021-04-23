Gigabit Internet speed coming soon to Haldimand County, Ontario

Xplornet is putting a strong focus on deploying fibre-to-the-home in rural Ontario. Tweet this

"Xplornet is putting a strong focus on deploying fibre-to-the-home in rural Ontario. We are making significant private financial investment and we are delighted to be accelerating our fibre network expansion in Haldimand resulting in the deployment of more than 600 kilometers of fibre optic cable throughout the region", said Allison Lenehan, CEO and President of Xplornet Communications Inc. "Once the project has been completed more than 19,000 households and businesses will have access to fibre-to-the-home service, with broadband plans with speeds up to 1 Gigabit per second."

This major fibre expansion follows recent Xplornet fibre projects announcements in Grey County and Bruce County as well as ongoing fibre and 5G fixed wireless projects across eastern Ontario, Atlantic Canada and Quebec to bring fast, reliable and affordable Internet services to rural Canadians. With ongoing and accelerated investments in our robust national hybrid fibre fixed wireless network, Xplornet is working hard to connect rural Canadians to what matters.

About Xplornet Communications Inc.

Headquartered in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplornet Communications Inc. is one of Canada's leading broadband service providers. For over a decade, Xplornet has been providing innovative fixed and mobile broadband solutions to rural customers at work, home and play across Canada. Today, Xplornet offers voice and data communication services through its unique hybrid fibre optics, fixed wireless and satellite network that connects Canadians to what matters.

