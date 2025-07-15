Gift Of The Game Launches Exclusive Training Platform Featuring PWHL Champion Taylor Heise and Hockey Hall of Famer Duncan Keith

New on-demand lessons connect young players to the champions they admire

CALGARY, AB, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Aspiring hockey players across North America can now train directly with two of the sport's most accomplished champions. Gift Of The Game officially launches today, delivering unprecedented access to exclusive video lessons with PWHL star Taylor Heise and three-time Stanley Cup champion Duncan Keith.

GOTG features one of the world's brightest rising stars paired with a true legend of the game. Taylor Heise, the reigning 2x PWHL champion and Ilana Kloss Playoff MVP, and Duncan Keith, one of the best defensemen of all time and a newly inducted member of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Together, Heise and Keith teach core techniques and strategies that define elite performance. Keith guides players through skating, backwards skating, gap control, using the net to evade pressure, defensive shot selection, and building a professional mindset. Heise demonstrates shot selection, snap shots, backhand toe drags, becoming clutch, and how to attack defenders with speed and confidence.

"These two stars are just the beginning of a growing library of world-class athletes across hockey and other sports," said Tom Acton, Founder of Gift Of The Game. "We created this platform so young players everywhere can learn directly from champions and see what's possible for their own journeys, while also helping athletes share their expertise and build new opportunities beyond their playing careers."

Gift Of The Game is designed to make high-level coaching accessible and affordable for players, families, and minor hockey organizations.

Fans, parents, and coaches can explore the platform and enroll today at https://giftofthegame.pro.

Footage, trailers, and photos are available upon request and online here. Taylor Heise and Film Director/Founder Tom Acton are also available for interviews.

About Gift Of The Game

Gift Of The Game is pioneering a new model for athlete-led training, combining championship experience, cinematic storytelling, and direct mentorship in one accessible platform. Filmed in Calgary, AB, it gives every young player a front-row seat to the mindset and techniques of the world's best, breaking down barriers between aspiring athletes and their heroes that has never been seen before.

