GIC ACQUIRES SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES OF ARITZIA

SINGAPORE, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - GIC Private Limited ("GIC") today announced that it has acquired an aggregate of 93,364 subordinate voting shares (the "Purchased Shares") in the capital of Aritzia Inc. ("Aritzia") by way of market purchases over the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange on October 10, 2023. When added to the 9,020,382 subordinate voting shares previously held, GIC now owns 10.09% of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares.

The Purchased Shares represent approximately 0.10% of the outstanding subordinate voting shares of Aritzia and approximately 0.09% of all outstanding shares. The Purchased Shares were acquired at an average purchase price of C$23.6254 for a total purchase price of approximately C$2,229,387.

Before giving effect to the purchase, GIC held an aggregate of 9,020,382 subordinate voting shares, which were acquired through market purchases. These securities represented approximately 9.99% of the outstanding subordinate voting shares, 3.06% of the outstanding voting rights attached to all shares of Aritzia, and approximately 8.14% of the total shares outstanding. After giving effect to the acquisition of the Purchased Shares, GIC holds an aggregate of 9,114,746 subordinate voting shares, 3.09% of the outstanding voting rights attached to all shares of Aritzia and approximately 8.23% of the total shares outstanding.

GIC purchased the Purchased Shares for investment purposes and may or may not purchase or sell multiple voting shares, subordinate voting shares or other securities of Aritzia in the future on the open market or in private transactions, depending on market conditions and other factors. GIC currently has no other plans or intentions that relate to its investment in Aritzia. Depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, Aritzia's business and financial condition and/or other relevant factors, GIC may at any time develop other plans or intentions in the future relating to its investment in Aritzia. A copy of the early warning report to be filed by GIC in connection with the acquisition will be available on Aritzia's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The head office of Aritzia is located at Suite 118-611 Alexander Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6A 1E1. GIC's head office is located at 168 Robinson Road, #37-01, Singapore 068912.

About GIC

GIC is a leading global investment firm established in 1981 to secure Singapore's financial future. As the manager of Singapore's foreign reserves, GIC takes a long-term, disciplined approach to investing and is uniquely positioned across a wide range of asset classes and active strategies globally. These include equities, fixed income, real estate, private equity, venture capital, and infrastructure. Its long- term approach, multi-asset capabilities, and global connectivity enable it to be an investor of choice. GIC seeks to add meaningful value to its investments. Headquartered in Singapore, GIC has a global talent force of over 2,100 people in 11 key financial cities and has investments in over 40 countries. For more information, please visit www.gic.com.sg or follow on LinkedIn.

SOURCE GIC Private Limited