CALGARY, AB, Jan. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Gibson Energy Inc. ("Gibson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig V. Richardson to its Board effective today.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and Management team, we are pleased to welcome Craig to the Board," said James Estey, Chair of the Board. "Craig is joining us at a pivotal time as we focus on execution in our existing businesses and drive our growth strategy forward. His extensive US commercial and regulatory experience further complements the skill set of our Board."

View PDF Gibson Energy Welcomes Craig V. Richardson to its Board of Directors (CNW Group/Gibson Energy Inc.)

Mr. Richardson is Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Union Pacific Corporation. In this role, he oversees all aspects of the company's legal affairs, including commercial transactions and litigation, labour and employment and regulatory matters.

Prior to joining Union Pacific Mr. Richardson was principal shareholder at Greenberg Traurig, and Vice President and General Counsel of the El Paso Pipeline Group. Notably, Mr. Richardson has held various national security positions in the United States government, and he is a retired commander in the United States Navy Reserve.

Mr. Richardson holds a bachelor's degree from Pomona College, a master's degree from Princeton University's School of Public and International Affairs and a J.D. degree from Stanford University.

As part of joining Gibson's Board of Directors, Mr. Richardson will also serve on the Audit Committee and the Health and Safety Committee.

About Gibson

Gibson is a leading liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside, Texas, and including a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

